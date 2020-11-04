Fantastic Beasts 3: Johnny Depp’s role to be REDUCED owing to his libel case defeat?

Johnny Depp will soon be seen in Fantastic Beasts 3. Owing to the judgement in his libel case, rumour has it that his role could be reduced.

Johnny Depp recently lost his libel case against The Sun after he sued them for calling him a "wife beater" to Amber Heard. While fans have sided with the actor, it was reported that the judgement would affect his career and image. Following the verdict, it has been reported that Depp's role in an upcoming franchise movie could have taken a beating. Depp plays Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Fans would remember that when the actor's casting in the franchise coincided with the Heard's accusation of Depp being physical and emotionally abusive.

Now, with the verdict making the headlines, We Got This Covered claims that the actor's role in Fantastic Beasts 3 could be impacted. The international publication assures that the shoot is underway and the actor is very much still in the movie. However, Depp's screen time could be reduced. Sources informed the outlet that the studio is "seriously" considering the reduction of the role. The report mentions that the creative team on board of the movie "can’t exactly afford any more negative publicity for a franchise that already faces an uphill battle to remain relevant."

When the actor's addition to the franchise kicked up a controversy a couple of years ago, the actor told Entertainment Weekly that he felt bad for the franchise mastermind JK Rowling. "I’ll be honest with you, I felt bad for J.K. [Rowling] having to field all these various feelings from people out there. I felt bad that she had to take that," he said at the time.

