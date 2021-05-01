Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen REVEALS his Grindelwald will be different from Johnny Depp's interpretation

In a recent interview, Mads Mikkelsen admitted that there will obviously be a "more direct comparison" between his iteration of Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3 and that of Johnny Depp "because it's the next film."

In a recent interview with Total Film, Mads Mikkelsen spoke candidly about playing Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3, which the team recently wrapped up. Talking about the "really great script" with a "solid story," Mads thinks that the upcoming instalment will be "as magical as it has to be, with all the wonderful creatures, but also quite beautiful." Moreover, Mikkelsen teased that "there are some really interesting, heartbreaking stories in there" which he hopes will come across.

There's obviously much chatter about Mads' inclusion in the Fantastic Beasts universe as the 55-year-old actor has replaced fan-favourite Johnny Depp, who was requested by Warner Bros. Studios to resign after the 57-year-old actor lost his libel suit against a British tabloid, who called him a "wife beater," referring to Amber Heard and his troubled marriage. Hence, the comparisons have already piqued the curiosity level to a 100 within fans. During the interview, Mikkelsen compares his Grindelwald interpretation to how he played Dr. Hannibal Lecter in his popular series Hannibal, which was different from Anthony Hopkins' Oscar-winning performance in The Silence of the Lambs.

"This is obviously a more direct comparison because it’s the next film. So we have done a few bridges that will allow us to recognize it, but we’ve also said we have to make it our own," Mads added. Mikkelsen also acknowledged Johnny as someone he has been a fan of since he saw him as a young man before concluding to Total Film, "...and to try to bring his intensity and his way of doing it into my work is a no-go. I have to find my own, because his is unique, and I just have to let that be, and find a different path."

Also starring Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law, Fantastic Beasts 3 hits theatre screens on July 15, 2022.

