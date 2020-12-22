Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen REVEALS why he wants Johnny Depp's number post replacing him as Grindelwald

Mads Mikkelsen, who replaces Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3, revealed in an interview if he contacted the latter to discuss the role.

Mads Mikkelsen is the chosen one by Warner Bros., as the actor replaces Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3. The latter was requested to resign from the role of Gellert Grindelwald after the 57-year-old actor lost his libel suit against a British tabloid, who called him a "wife beater", in regards to his troublesome marriage with Amber Heard. In a recent interview with AP Entertainment via The Independent, Mikkelsen was asked whether he's been in contact with Depp post replacing him in the hit franchise.

"No, I don’t know him. I’ve met him once. I wish I had his phone number, but unfortunately, that’s not the case," Mads confessed while adding how there's nothing else he can honestly do. For the Hannibal star, the approach he can have is connect the bridge between what Johnny did and what he's gonna do. The 55-year-old actor will then see what lands. In an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mikkelsen had admitted that while job wise, starring in Fantastic Beasts 3 is obviously "super interesting and nice," he feels it's also "a shocker" that it came after what happened with Depp.

Finding it a "super sad" situation, Mads wished them the best and reiterated how it's "sad circumstances." "I hope both of them will be back in the saddle again really soon," he concluded to EW.

Also starring Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law, Fantastic Beasts 3 is slated to release on July 15, 2022.

