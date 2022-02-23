Fantastic Beasts 3: Warner Bros unveil new character posters featuring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and more

With less than two months until Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore hits cinemas, the threequel's marketing machine is ramping up, with a brand-new trailer coming this week. To heighten fan excitement, Warner Bros. has chosen to unveil a slew of character posters featuring cast of characters that will be returning to the Wizarding World.

Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law reprise their roles as Newt Scamander and the eponymous Hogwarts professor, respectively, in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, starring Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, and Katherine Waterston. The threequel also sees the debut of Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald, who replaces Johnny Depp, who was requested to quit owing to his legal struggle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is slated to start in cinemas in April, after repeated COVID-19-related delays and recasting.

However, the official Wizarding World Twitter account has released a series of new Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore character posters ahead of the new trailer's release this week. Eddie Redmayne's Newt, Jude Law's Albus, Victoria Yeates' Bunty, William Nadylam's Yusuf, and Callum Turner's Theseus are among the new and returning Harry Potter characters featured in the new key posters. Check them out.

As with the previous Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore character posters, the new Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore character posters show both sides of the Wizarding World gently constructing the form of a phoenix. In J.K. Rowling's novels, Dumbledore's Patronus was a phoenix, and the future Hogwarts headmaster also had one as a pet named Fawkes, and given that the new film will focus more on Law's incarnation of the character, it's understandable that the phoenix has served as recurring imagery for its marketing. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be released in cinemas on April 15, 2022.