Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: First trailer offers deeper insights from Harry Potter world

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore's new trailer promises to reveal secrets from the Harry Potter world. In the trailer, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his companions are transported to Hogwarts, the wizarding school central to the Harry Potter series, by Dumbledore (Jude Law).

Along the journey, they will get involved in a magical robbery, meet new beasts, and discover more about the relationship between Dumbledore and the wicked Gellert Grindelwald (played by Mads Mikkelsen, who takes over the role from Johnny Depp.) The recasting of the evil wizard has been one of the film's most talked-about aspects for the last year, and his new look is clearly a change from Johnny Depp's more bizarre white hair, pale complexion, and tiny moustache. As he attempts to declare war on muggles, Mikkelsen's Grindelwald seems to be a much more aggressive and proactive version of the character.

Some of the more amusing takeaways from the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore teaser include the revelation that Dan Fogler's muggle Jacob is receiving a wand from Dumbledore, as well as a hint of Newt's future magizoology study. The trailer also teases further explorations of a 1930s-era Hogwarts and Dumbledore's work as a professor, including a return to the grand dining hall seen in the original Harry Potter films and a nice nod to his future as the school's headmaster with a mention of issuing points to Newt's old house Hufflepuff.

Check out the trailer here:

The Secrets of Dumbledore cast also features Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, William Nadylam, and Katherine Waterston. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore won't keep you waiting long, as the prequel hits cinemas on April 15, 2022.

