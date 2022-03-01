Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Trailer: Jude Law as Dumbledore faces arch-enemy Grindelwald

All Harry Potter fans assemble! The new trailer of the upcoming addition to the wizarding world Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore has been released. After years of rallying through the internet streets, fans finally will be able to watch Dumbledore and his elusive past unravel in the new edition of the Fantastic Beast franchise.

Following the prior instalments of this Harry Potter prequel franchise, this new edition will see Eddie Redmayne reprising his role as Newt Scamander who in the film leads a group of witches and wizards alongside his buddy Jacob Kowalski, the muggle baker, portrayed by Dan Fogler. The threat of Grindelwald is back and he is more powerful and influential than ever, played by Mads Mikkelsen in this movie, the heinous villain will wreak havoc in the wizarding world once again. Previously in the other two movies, the character of Grindelwald was essayed by Colin Farrell and Johnny Depp.

However, Depp lost the role at the hands of Mikkelsen due to his libel lawsuit against the English news outlet The Sun which he could not win. Another exciting inclusion to the cast is Jude Law who will take on the role of a young Albus Dumbledore in the movie. Directed by David Yates, the movie has been delayed a few times due to Covid. Originally it was set for release in November 2021 but much to every fans' dismay that could not happen.

For those eagerly waiting for the movie to come out, the movie is set to premiere on April 15, 2022.

Check out the newest trailer below:

ALSO READ Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen REVEALS his Grindelwald will be different from Johnny Depp's interpretation