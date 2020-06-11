Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne reacts to JK Rowling’s anti trans tweets: Non binary identities are valid

Fantastic Beasts actor Eddie Redmayne reflected on JK Rowling’s recent anti-trans tweets and stated that he disagreed with the author’s views. Here's what he had to say.

Ever since JK Rowling posted her highly controversial opinions on transgender on social media earlier this month, the author is facing a lot of backlash for her comments. Many people, including a list of celebrities, have been slamming the author for posting insensitive comments about the already vulnerable section of the society. After Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, Eddie Redmayne, the lead star of Rowling’s Harry Potter spinoff franchise, spoke up against the author and extended his support to the transgender community.

“I disagree with Jo's comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid,” the 38-year-old actor said. Earlier this week, Daniel released a similar statement. “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I,” Daniel wrote. In her posts, Rowling suggested that a trans woman can be a threat to her idea of womanhood. She explained the very acknowledgment of transgenderism undermines her own experiences as a woman.

Watson also recently challenged Rowling opinion and openly supported the tans community by tweeting her disagreement. “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are,” she wrote.

