Fantastic Beasts star Kevin Guthrie jailed for three years for sexually assaulting an actress

Scottish actor Kevin Guthrie gets convicted for sexually assaulting a vulnerable actress. Gets a three-year jail term.

Kevin Guthrie, a popular Scottish actor with blockbusters like Fantastic Beasts, Dunkirk, and Sunshine on Leith in his filmography has been served a rigorous jail term of three years for sexually assaulting a vulnerable actress in Glasgow, UK. According to a report in BBC, the actor got put on the sexual offenders register after a four-day trial that led to his conviction. Kevin initially denied all the charges against him and claimed that he had helped the young actress after she fell ill though his DNA was found inside her underwear.

The attack happened on the fellow actor Scott Reid’s apartment in 2017. The actress who was coming to meet the pair in a bar fell ill on the route and later got helped from taxi to their apartment. Scott went to call the NHS helpline while Kevin stayed behind to look after the actress. As per the woman’s admission, she remembers her top being removed by Kevin right before he sexually assaulted her by performing several sexual acts nonconsensually. After some time when Scott came back to his apartment, the attack on the woman has ceased.

The woman told the court, “I remember my top being lifted up and my bra being held down.” She was groped by Guthrie before he performed two sexual acts and kissed her on the mouth. The court has given three years of jail term to Kevin. His name was credited on IMDB to appear in the next installment of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 but the producers’ Warner Bros. confirmed to Deadline that he was never supposed to appear in the film.

