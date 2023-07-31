Fantastic Four: Did Adam Driver REJECT role of Reed Richards in upcoming superhero film? Here's what we know

While the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have caused a lot of chaos in Hollywood with production being postponed, scriptwriting on pause, and award shows being delayed, it's no wonder that most projects are being affected. The new Fantastic Four film has been a much-anticipated film as the Marvel Universe continues to expand. There were rumors about Adam Driver being approached for the movie, and here's what we know about the same.

Did Adam Driver reject role of Reed Richards in Fantastic Four?

Ever since rumors of Adam Driver potentially becoming a part of the Fantastic Four film franchise started doing the rounds, fans were excited to know if there was any possibility it could be true. Netizens were intrigued by the concept of the actor playing Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic in the upcoming superhero film. But it looks like they'll be disappointed by the latest update about the film and Driver's potential involvement in the MCU franchise.

During the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast, Jeff Sneider revealed that Driver will not be a part of Fantastic Four. "This contradicts some stuff we've put out there in the past, but this comes from someone apparently working on the Fantastic Four movie," he started off. "They said that Adam Driver was never really engaged in this," Sneider proceeded to add.

"They sent Adam Driver the script a while back and he said that he couldn't connect with the character on the page, and he passed very early on," he divulged. The award-winning actor is known to play Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and his portrayal won the audience over. Driver is still popular and loved for the role after all these years. Meanwhile, several names have come up regarding the Fantastic Four casting but there's been no confirmation.

Fantastic Four casting rumors

The upcoming Fantastic Four film will reportedly be directed by Matt Shakman. The names that have floated around on the Internet include Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn as Human Torch, Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley as Mr. Fantastic, and Barbie star Margot Robbie as Sue Storm. Vanessa Kirby who is another actor rumored to be a potential cast member was asked about the rumor. She didn't confirm or deny but told Comic Book, "It would be an honor."

