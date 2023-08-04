Fantastic Four: Will Chris Evans lose his role as Johnny Storms in new movie? Casting DEETS inside

Fans of Marvel or desperately waiting for the first glimpse of their latest Fantastic Four movie project. After Disney acquired the rights to the franchise, it was clear that the movie will be coming to the screen very soon. And well it looks like Marvel has just found its Sue and Johnny Storm. So who will be playing these iconic characters from the series? Can they stand up to the excellence of Chris Evans? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn to play Sue and Johnny Storm

In light of the writers, strike going across Hollywood, a new development came from the Fantastic Four movie project concerning its cast. Director Matt Shakman confirmed to the source from Above the Line that Vanessa Kirby and Stranger Things season 4 fame Joseph Quinn are going to be his new Storms. Better known as the invisible woman and a human torch. These are the two main heroes of the fantastic four groups.

While the name of Quinn is almost confirmed, Vanessa is yet to get a green flag in the list of casting possibilities, which includes Mila Kunis and Margot Robbie’s names.

Will the project be delayed?

Above the line, one of the most trusted Marvel leaker pages happens to be the source of this casting decision. However, with the SAG-AFTRA strike continuing across Hollywood, the source suggests that the official casting will not be announced until the strike comes to a rest. As the names of these front-runners finalize, it seems like Marvel is still looking for the next two leads for the team of four.

It will be interesting to see who is going to replace Reed Richards in Mr. Fantastic’s role, and Ben Grimm in The Thing’s role. This, in turn, will delay the project much ahead. With the shooting to begin in 2024, it seemed like 2025 was the right time for its release. However, the circumstances do not seem favorable for the makers as of now. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more update from Marvel. Until then, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: 10 Most Powerful Avengers in MCU of all time