‘Fantastic Song’: Internet Lauds Keith Urban As He Performs New Single Messed Up As Me On The Voice Season 25 Finale

The popular music reality show The Voice is approaching its finale soon. With its season wrapping on May 21, 2024, The Top 5 finalists Nathan Chester, Asher HaVon, Bryan Olesen, Josh Sanders and Karen Waldrup, performed live one last time on Monday, (May 20.)

Furthermore, the winner of the season will be rewarded with $100,000 and a record contract with a major label. On top of that, all the contestants of the season received expert guidance from coaches John Legend, Chance the Rapper, Reba McEntire, and the first-ever pair Dan + Shay, as well as mentors like Keith Urban.

Keith Urban's impressive performance

The four-time Grammy-winning winner graced the stage during Night 1 of the two-part season finale to perform his latest single, Messed Up As Me. Netizens on X ( formerly Twitter) and praised his performance with some heartwarming comments. Check out some of them below.

Furthermore, each of the Top 5 finalists received advice and guidance from Keith Urban this season. The Blue Ain’t Your Color singer served as a Mega Mentor. During Monday’s episode (May 20), Urban performed his song Messed Up As Me, which is actually about two people who can’t quite escape a dysfunctional relationship. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Keith Urban's thoughts on being a part of The Voice

Keith Urban, who previously served as a coach on Australia’s version of The Voice, He didn’t have to think twice when producers asked him to join the U.S. show. Acknowledging the legacy of the show and his feelings, the singer said, “When The Voice here in the States asked me to come and be a mentor and now a Mega Mentor, whatever that means—I feel like a Transformer—I jumped at the opportunity, because the mentoring part I particularly love,” he said.

Urban also added that he loves being able to try and help an artist navigate some things they’ve got to work on and try and be constructive and helpful, but also do it in a supportive way. The finale will stream on Peacock starting at 6 a.m. ET the day after it airs on NBC.

ALSO READ: Will Kate Middleton Address Her Health Issues Upon Returning To Royal Duty? Here’s What Royal Sources Had To Say

‘It Was So Hard’: Kevin Costner Opens Up On His Struggles To Finance Horizon: An American Saga