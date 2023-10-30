Fantasy Korean dramas
Right from My Lovely Liar to Thirst, here is a carefully curated list of the best fantasy Korean dramas arranged along with their IMDb ratings, cast, creators and so much more. Read on…
The world of Korean entertainment is full of exciting fantasy-filled dramas and this time we have curated the perfect list of the top 15 Korean dramas that are not only massive hits but lead you to a world of imagination right from the start. Each enlisted show is a bag full of fantasy, drama, adventure, horror and so much more. The shows are iconic Korean hits when it comes to global K-pop culture. We promise every show will take you on a journey and you will be hooked on epic characters, intense romances, and Korean culture, customs, as well as history. The shows are bound to give you a run for your imagination and have an undeniable impact.
Undoubtedly history and romantic Korean dramas have been the biggest Korean staples but if you have found just the right fantasy dramas by top Korean stars you’d forget anything else even exists. Let’s dive into the world of the best Korean fantasy dramas along with their IMDb ratings, cast, creators, plot, and a glimpse of their trailers or posters to help you make an informed decision.
Top 15 fantasy Korean dramas along with their IMDb ratings and more
1. My Lovely Liar (2023)
- Original title: Useless Lies
- Running Time: 44 min
- K-drama Genre: Drama, adventure, fantasy
- Number of episodes: 16
- K-drama Star Cast: Kim So Hyun, Hwang Min Hyun, Seo Ji Hoon
- Director: Nam Sung Woo
- Writer: Seo Jung Eun
- Year of release: 2023
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
My Lovely Liar stars Korean actors like Kim So Hyun, Hwang Min Hyun, and Seo Ji Hoon among others. The 2023 drama is directed by Sung Woo Nam and written by Seo Jeong Eun. The show has 16 episodes and features elements like drama, adventure, and fantasy. When it comes to the plot the Korean drama features a tale of a woman who can’t trust anyone. That’s because the woman can listen to lies. The Korean drama is available on Rakuten Viki to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 7.4 out of 10.
2. Thirst (2009)
- Original title: Bakjwi
- Running Time: 134 min
- K-drama Genre: Drama, fantasy, horror
- K-drama Star Cast: Song Kang Ho, Kim Ok Bin, Kim Hae Sook
- Director: Park Chan Wook
- Writers: Émile Zola, Park Chan Wook, Chung Seo Kyung
- Year of release: 2009
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Peacock TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Redbox or Apple TV
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
This fantasy horror drama features Korean stars like Song Kang Ho, Kim Ok Bin, Kim Hae Sook, and Shin Ha Kyun. It is directed by Park Chan Wook while the plot is written by Émile Zola, Park Chan Wook, along with Chung Seo Kyung. The plot revolves around a failed medical experiment and vampirism. The Korean drama is available on Peacock TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Redbox. or Apple TV and it has an IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 10.
3. Moving (2023)
- Original title: Mubing
- K-drama Genre: Drama, action, adventure, fantasy
- Number of episodes: 20
- K-drama Star Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Zo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun
- Director: Park In Je, Park Yoon Seo
- Writer: Kang Full
- Year of release: 2023
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Hulu
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
Starring Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Zo In Sung, and Cha Tae Hyun, this Korean show revolves around three school students and their quiet lives until they discover they have genetic superhuman abilities. The Korean drama is available on Hulu to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 8.5 out of 10.
4. Strong Girl Nam Soon (2023)
- Running Time: 60 min
- K-drama Genre: Drama, action, comedy, crime
- Number of episodes: 16
- K-drama Star Cast: Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, Kim Jung Eun, Byeon Woo Seok
- Year of release: 2023
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
Featuring the best Korean stars like Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, Kim Jung Eun, and Byeon Woo Seok. The plot of the show revolves around a fantasy where a young woman has superhuman strength. Watch the show to witness how she comes back to South Korea to look for her family. The Korean drama is available on Netflix to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 7.4 out of 10.
5. A Good Day to be a Dog (2023)
- Running Time: 20 min
- K-drama Genre: Drama, animation, action, adventure
- Number of episodes: 3
- K-drama Star Cast: Park Gyu Young, Cha Eun Woo, Lee Hyun Woo, Kim Yi Kyung
- Director: Kim Dae Woong
- Year of release: 2023
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: MBC drama, Viki
- IMDb Rating: 9/10
Starring the best of Park Gyu Young, Cha Eun Woo, Lee Hyun Woo, and Kim Yi Kyung, this Korean drama features an unpredictable fantasy and romance-filled plot where a woman is cursed she transforms into a dog when kissed. The Korean drama is available on Viki to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 9 out of 10.
6. The Uncanny Counter (2020)
- Original title: Gyeongiroun Somun
- Running Time: 65 min
- K-drama Genre: Drama, action, fantasy, horror
- Number of episodes: 28
- K-drama Star Cast: Jo Byeong Kyu, Yoo Jun Sang, Kim Se Jeong, Yeom Hye Ran
- Director: Seon Dong Yu
- Year of release: 2020
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
Starring the best of Jo Byeong Kyu, Yoo Jun Sang, Kim Se Jeong, and Yeom Hye Ran, this Korean drama revolves around a couple of Noodle shop employees and how they serve as demon hunters at night. The Korean drama is available on Netflix to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 8 out of 10.
7. Arthdal Chronicles (2019)
- Original title: Aseudal Yeondaegi
- Running Time: 80 min
- K-drama Genre: Drama, Action, Fantasy
- Number of episodes: 30
- K-drama Star Cast: Jang Dong Gun, Song Joong Ki, Lee Joon Gi, Kim Ji Won, Kim Ok Bin, Shin Se Kyung
- Director: Kim Won Seok (Season 1) and Kim Kwang Sik (Season 2)
- Writer: Kim Young Hyun and Park Sang Yeon
- Year of release: 2019
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
Starring the best of Korean stars like Jang Dong Gun, Song Joong Ki, Lee Joon Gi, Kim Ji Won, Kim Ok Vin, and Shin Se Kyung, the beloved Korean drama Arthdal Chronicles revolves around the story of the depiction of the birth of civilization as well as nations in the ancient times. The action fantasy Korean drama is available on Netflix to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 8.3 out of 10.
8. Strong Girl Bong Soon (2017)
- Original title: Himssenyeoja Gang Nam Su
- Running Time: 67 min
- K-drama Genre: Drama, comedy, crime
- Number of episodes: 17
- K-drama Star Cast: Park Bo young, Park Hyung sik, Ji Soo, Jun Suk ho
- Director: Kim Jeong Sik and Lee Kyung Sik
- Writer: Baek Mi Kyeong
- Year of release: 2017
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
This 17-episode show features the best of Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, and Byeon Woo Seok. When it comes to the plot revolves around Do Bong Soon who is a protagonist born with superhuman powers and how she is hired as a personal bodyguard. The comedy and crime-filled Korean drama is available on Disney Plus Hotstar to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10.
9. Twinkling Watermelon (2023)
- K-drama Genre: Drama, fantasy, music, romance
- Number of episodes: 16
- K-drama Star Cast: Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah, Shin Eun Soo
- Director: Son Jeong Hyeon and Yoo Beom Sang
- Writer: Jin Soo Wan
- Year of release: 2023
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Viki, Viu
- IMDb Rating: 9/10
Sparkling Watermelon is a 2023 show that features the best of Korean stars like Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah, and Shin Eun Soo. When it comes to the plot it revolves around a boy who lives a double life. The Korean drama is full of fantasy music and romance and is available on Viki and Viu to stream. It has an IMDb rating of 9 out of 10.
10. Alchemy of Souls (2022)
- Original title: Hwahon
- Running Time: 80 min
- K-drama Genre: Drama, action, fantasy
- Number of episodes: 30
- K-drama Star Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Go Youn Jung, Hwang Min Hyun
- Director: Park Joon Hwa
- Writer: Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran
- Year of release: 2022
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
- IMDb Rating: 8.8/10
Alchemy of Souls is a hit Korean drama that features the best of stars including Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Go Youn Jung, and Hwang Min Hyun. When it comes to the plot revolves around a country named Daeho and a magic spell which is the alchemy of souls, that allows souls to switch. The action fantasy-filled Korean drama is available on Netflix to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 8.8 out of 10.
11. All of Us Are Dead (2022)
- Original title: Jigeum uri hakgyoneun
- Running Time: 60 min
- K-drama Genre: Drama, action, fantasy
- Number of episodes: 13
- K-drama Star Cast: Park Ji Hu, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun, Lomon, Yoo In Soo, Lee Yoo Mi
- Director: Lee Jae Kyoo and Kim Nam Su
- Writer: Chun Sung Il
- Year of release: 2022
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
All of Us Are Dead is a 2022 Korean drama that features Park Ji Hu, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun, Lomon, Yoo In Soo, and Lee Yoo Mi. The plot of the show revolves around how a high school leads to a zombie outbreak. The action fantasy-filled Korean drama is available on Netflix to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 7.5 out of 10.
12. Sweet Home (2020)
- Original title: Sŭwit'ŭhom
- Running Time: 52 min
- K-drama Genre: Drama, fantasy, horror
- Number of episodes: 12
- K-drama Star Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Go Min Si, Park Gyu Young
- Director: Lee Eung Bok, Jang Young Woo, Park So Hyun
- Writer: Hong So Ri, Kim Hyung Min, Park So Jung
- Year of release: 2020
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
The 2020 Korean drama features the best of stars like Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Go Min Si, and Park Gyu Young. The plot of the show revolves around Cha Hyun Soo, a student in high school who has lost his family. The fantasy and horror-filled Korean drama is available on Netflix to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 7.3 out of 10.
13. Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020)
- Original title: Kumihodyŏn
- Running Time: 70 min
- K-drama Genre: Drama, fantasy, history, horror
- Number of episodes: 28
- K-drama Star Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, Kim Bum
- Director: Kang Shin Hyo and Jo Nam Hyung
- Writer: Han Woo Ri
- Year of release: 2007
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
This Korean drama features the best Korean stars like Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, and Kim Bum. The K-drama is directed by Nam Hyeong Jo and Shin Hyo Kang. The plot revolves around a dark fantasy where Gumiho moves to a city. The Korean drama is available on Amazon Prime Video, and it has an IMDb rating of 7.9 out of 10.
14. Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds (2017)
- Original title: Sin-gwahamkke: Joewa Beol
- Running Time: 139 min
- K-drama Genre: Drama, action, adventure
- K-drama Star Cast: Ha Jung Woo, Cha Tae Hyun, Ju Ji Hoon, Kim Hyang Gi
- Director: Kim Yong Hwa
- Writer: Ho Min Ju, Yong Hwa Kim
- Year of release: 2017
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Apple TV
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
Starring the best of stars like Ha Jung Woo, Cha Tae Hyun, Ju Ji Hoon, and Kim Hyang Gi, this K-drama features a plot where a firefight navigates his afterlife after a heroic death. The Korean drama is available on Apple TV to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 7.2 out of 10.
15. A Time Called You (2023)
- Original title: Nŏŭi shigan sokŭro
- Running Time: 60 min
- K-drama Genre: Drama, fantasy, romance
- Number of episodes: 12
- K-drama Star Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, Kang Hoon
- Director: Kim Jin Won
- Writer: Choi Hyo Bi
- Year of release: 2023
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
The 2023 show features the best Korean stars like Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, and Kang Hoon. The plot revolves around how the grieving protagonist gets to magically travel in time to the year 1998 and meets someone who resembles her lover. The Korean drama is available on Netflix to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 7.8 out of 10.
The above list of fantasy Korean dramas is particularly curated for the lovers of fantasy as a genre. The genre has its charm and each show enlisted above allows you to enter its realm of imagination. We highly recommend you bookmark this page for the next time you are ready to dive into some fantasy frenzy.
