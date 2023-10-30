The world of Korean entertainment is full of exciting fantasy-filled dramas and this time we have curated the perfect list of the top 15 Korean dramas that are not only massive hits but lead you to a world of imagination right from the start. Each enlisted show is a bag full of fantasy, drama, adventure, horror and so much more. The shows are iconic Korean hits when it comes to global K-pop culture. We promise every show will take you on a journey and you will be hooked on epic characters, intense romances, and Korean culture, customs, as well as history. The shows are bound to give you a run for your imagination and have an undeniable impact.

Undoubtedly history and romantic Korean dramas have been the biggest Korean staples but if you have found just the right fantasy dramas by top Korean stars you’d forget anything else even exists. Let’s dive into the world of the best Korean fantasy dramas along with their IMDb ratings, cast, creators, plot, and a glimpse of their trailers or posters to help you make an informed decision.

Top 15 fantasy Korean dramas along with their IMDb ratings and more

1. My Lovely Liar (2023)

Original title: Useless Lies

Useless Lies Running Time: 44 min

44 min K-drama Genre: Drama, adventure, fantasy

Drama, adventure, fantasy Number of episodes: 16

16 K-drama Star Cast: Kim So Hyun, Hwang Min Hyun, Seo Ji Hoon

Kim So Hyun, Hwang Min Hyun, Seo Ji Hoon Director: Nam Sung Woo

Nam Sung Woo Writer: Seo Jung Eun

Seo Jung Eun Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki

Rakuten Viki IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

My Lovely Liar stars Korean actors like Kim So Hyun, Hwang Min Hyun, and Seo Ji Hoon among others. The 2023 drama is directed by Sung Woo Nam and written by Seo Jeong Eun. The show has 16 episodes and features elements like drama, adventure, and fantasy. When it comes to the plot the Korean drama features a tale of a woman who can’t trust anyone. That’s because the woman can listen to lies. The Korean drama is available on Rakuten Viki to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 7.4 out of 10.

2. Thirst (2009)

Original title: Bakjwi

Bakjwi Running Time: 134 min

134 min K-drama Genre: Drama, fantasy, horror

Drama, fantasy, horror K-drama Star Cast: Song Kang Ho, Kim Ok Bin, Kim Hae Sook

Song Kang Ho, Kim Ok Bin, Kim Hae Sook Director: Park Chan Wook

Park Chan Wook Writers: Émile Zola, Park Chan Wook, Chung Seo Kyung

Émile Zola, Park Chan Wook, Chung Seo Kyung Year of release: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Peacock TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Redbox or Apple TV

Peacock TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Redbox or Apple TV IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

This fantasy horror drama features Korean stars like Song Kang Ho, Kim Ok Bin, Kim Hae Sook, and Shin Ha Kyun. It is directed by Park Chan Wook while the plot is written by Émile Zola, Park Chan Wook, along with Chung Seo Kyung. The plot revolves around a failed medical experiment and vampirism. The Korean drama is available on Peacock TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Redbox. or Apple TV and it has an IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 10.

3. Moving (2023)

Original title: Mubing

Mubing K-drama Genre: Drama, action, adventure, fantasy

Drama, action, adventure, fantasy Number of episodes: 20

20 K-drama Star Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Zo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun

Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Zo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun Director: Park In Je, Park Yoon Seo

Park In Je, Park Yoon Seo Writer: Kang Full

Kang Full Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Hulu

Hulu IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Starring Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Zo In Sung, and Cha Tae Hyun, this Korean show revolves around three school students and their quiet lives until they discover they have genetic superhuman abilities. The Korean drama is available on Hulu to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 8.5 out of 10.

4. Strong Girl Nam Soon (2023)

Running Time: 60 min

60 min K-drama Genre: Drama, action, comedy, crime

Drama, action, comedy, crime Number of episodes: 16

16 K-drama Star Cast: Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, Kim Jung Eun, Byeon Woo Seok

Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, Kim Jung Eun, Byeon Woo Seok Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Featuring the best Korean stars like Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, Kim Jung Eun, and Byeon Woo Seok. The plot of the show revolves around a fantasy where a young woman has superhuman strength. Watch the show to witness how she comes back to South Korea to look for her family. The Korean drama is available on Netflix to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 7.4 out of 10.

Running Time: 20 min

20 min K-drama Genre: Drama, animation, action, adventure

Drama, animation, action, adventure Number of episodes: 3

3 K-drama Star Cast: Park Gyu Young, Cha Eun Woo, Lee Hyun Woo, Kim Yi Kyung

Park Gyu Young, Cha Eun Woo, Lee Hyun Woo, Kim Yi Kyung Director: Kim Dae Woong

Kim Dae Woong Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: MBC drama, Viki

MBC drama, Viki IMDb Rating: 9/10

Starring the best of Park Gyu Young, Cha Eun Woo, Lee Hyun Woo, and Kim Yi Kyung, this Korean drama features an unpredictable fantasy and romance-filled plot where a woman is cursed she transforms into a dog when kissed. The Korean drama is available on Viki to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 9 out of 10.

Original title: Gyeongiroun Somun

Gyeongiroun Somun Running Time: 65 min

65 min K-drama Genre: Drama, action, fantasy, horror

Drama, action, fantasy, horror Number of episodes: 28

28 K-drama Star Cast: Jo Byeong Kyu, Yoo Jun Sang, Kim Se Jeong, Yeom Hye Ran

Jo Byeong Kyu, Yoo Jun Sang, Kim Se Jeong, Yeom Hye Ran Director: Seon Dong Yu

Seon Dong Yu Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8/10

Starring the best of Jo Byeong Kyu, Yoo Jun Sang, Kim Se Jeong, and Yeom Hye Ran, this Korean drama revolves around a couple of Noodle shop employees and how they serve as demon hunters at night. The Korean drama is available on Netflix to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 8 out of 10.

Original title: Aseudal Yeondaegi

Aseudal Yeondaegi Running Time: 80 min

80 min K-drama Genre: Drama, Action, Fantasy

Drama, Action, Fantasy Number of episodes: 30

30 K-drama Star Cast: Jang Dong Gun, Song Joong Ki, Lee Joon Gi, Kim Ji Won, Kim Ok Bin, Shin Se Kyung

Jang Dong Gun, Song Joong Ki, Lee Joon Gi, Kim Ji Won, Kim Ok Bin, Shin Se Kyung Director: Kim Won Seok (Season 1) and Kim Kwang Sik (Season 2)

Kim Won Seok (Season 1) and Kim Kwang Sik (Season 2) Writer: Kim Young Hyun and Park Sang Yeon

Kim Young Hyun and Park Sang Yeon Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Starring the best of Korean stars like Jang Dong Gun, Song Joong Ki, Lee Joon Gi, Kim Ji Won, Kim Ok Vin, and Shin Se Kyung, the beloved Korean drama Arthdal Chronicles revolves around the story of the depiction of the birth of civilization as well as nations in the ancient times. The action fantasy Korean drama is available on Netflix to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 8.3 out of 10.

Original title: Himssenyeoja Gang Nam Su

Himssenyeoja Gang Nam Su Running Time: 67 min

67 min K-drama Genre: Drama, comedy, crime

Drama, comedy, crime Number of episodes: 17

17 K-drama Star Cast: Park Bo young, Park Hyung sik, Ji Soo, Jun Suk ho

Park Bo young, Park Hyung sik, Ji Soo, Jun Suk ho Director: Kim Jeong Sik and Lee Kyung Sik

Kim Jeong Sik and Lee Kyung Sik Writer: Baek Mi Kyeong

Baek Mi Kyeong Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Disney Plus Hotstar IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

This 17-episode show features the best of Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, and Byeon Woo Seok. When it comes to the plot revolves around Do Bong Soon who is a protagonist born with superhuman powers and how she is hired as a personal bodyguard. The comedy and crime-filled Korean drama is available on Disney Plus Hotstar to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10.

K-drama Genre: Drama, fantasy, music, romance

Drama, fantasy, music, romance Number of episodes: 16

16 K-drama Star Cast: Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah, Shin Eun Soo

Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah, Shin Eun Soo Director: Son Jeong Hyeon and Yoo Beom Sang

Writer: Jin Soo Wan

Jin Soo Wan Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Viki, Viu

Viki, Viu IMDb Rating: 9/10

Sparkling Watermelon is a 2023 show that features the best of Korean stars like Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah, and Shin Eun Soo. When it comes to the plot it revolves around a boy who lives a double life. The Korean drama is full of fantasy music and romance and is available on Viki and Viu to stream. It has an IMDb rating of 9 out of 10.

Original title: Hwahon

Hwahon Running Time: 80 min

80 min K-drama Genre: Drama, action, fantasy

Drama, action, fantasy Number of episodes: 30

30 K-drama Star Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Go Youn Jung, Hwang Min Hyun

Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Go Youn Jung, Hwang Min Hyun Director: Park Joon Hwa

Park Joon Hwa Writer: Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran

Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Alchemy of Souls is a hit Korean drama that features the best of stars including Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Go Youn Jung, and Hwang Min Hyun. When it comes to the plot revolves around a country named Daeho and a magic spell which is the alchemy of souls, that allows souls to switch. The action fantasy-filled Korean drama is available on Netflix to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 8.8 out of 10.

Original title: Jigeum uri hakgyoneun

Jigeum uri hakgyoneun Running Time: 60 min

60 min K-drama Genre: Drama, action, fantasy

Drama, action, fantasy Number of episodes: 13

13 K-drama Star Cast: Park Ji Hu, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun, Lomon, Yoo In Soo, Lee Yoo Mi

Park Ji Hu, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun, Lomon, Yoo In Soo, Lee Yoo Mi Director: Lee Jae Kyoo and Kim Nam Su

Lee Jae Kyoo and Kim Nam Su Writer: Chun Sung Il

Chun Sung Il Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

All of Us Are Dead is a 2022 Korean drama that features Park Ji Hu, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun, Lomon, Yoo In Soo, and Lee Yoo Mi. The plot of the show revolves around how a high school leads to a zombie outbreak. The action fantasy-filled Korean drama is available on Netflix to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 7.5 out of 10.

Original title: Sŭwit'ŭhom

Sŭwit'ŭhom Running Time: 52 min

52 min K-drama Genre: Drama, fantasy, horror

Drama, fantasy, horror Number of episodes: 12

12 K-drama Star Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Go Min Si, Park Gyu Young

Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Go Min Si, Park Gyu Young Director: Lee Eung Bok, Jang Young Woo, Park So Hyun

Lee Eung Bok, Jang Young Woo, Park So Hyun Writer: Hong So Ri, Kim Hyung Min, Park So Jung

Hong So Ri, Kim Hyung Min, Park So Jung Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

The 2020 Korean drama features the best of stars like Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Go Min Si, and Park Gyu Young. The plot of the show revolves around Cha Hyun Soo, a student in high school who has lost his family. The fantasy and horror-filled Korean drama is available on Netflix to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 7.3 out of 10.

Original title: Kumihodyŏn

Kumihodyŏn Running Time: 70 min

70 min K-drama Genre: Drama, fantasy, history, horror

Drama, fantasy, history, horror Number of episodes: 28

28 K-drama Star Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, Kim Bum

Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, Kim Bum Director: Kang Shin Hyo and Jo Nam Hyung

Kang Shin Hyo and Jo Nam Hyung Writer: Han Woo Ri

Han Woo Ri Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

This Korean drama features the best Korean stars like Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, and Kim Bum. The K-drama is directed by Nam Hyeong Jo and Shin Hyo Kang. The plot revolves around a dark fantasy where Gumiho moves to a city. The Korean drama is available on Amazon Prime Video, and it has an IMDb rating of 7.9 out of 10.

14. Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds (2017)

Original title: Sin-gwahamkke: Joewa Beol

Sin-gwahamkke: Joewa Beol Running Time: 139 min

139 min K-drama Genre: Drama, action, adventure

Drama, action, adventure K-drama Star Cast: Ha Jung Woo, Cha Tae Hyun, Ju Ji Hoon, Kim Hyang Gi

Ha Jung Woo, Cha Tae Hyun, Ju Ji Hoon, Kim Hyang Gi Director: Kim Yong Hwa

Kim Yong Hwa Writer: Ho Min Ju, Yong Hwa Kim

Ho Min Ju, Yong Hwa Kim Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Apple TV

Apple TV IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Starring the best of stars like Ha Jung Woo, Cha Tae Hyun, Ju Ji Hoon, and Kim Hyang Gi, this K-drama features a plot where a firefight navigates his afterlife after a heroic death. The Korean drama is available on Apple TV to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 7.2 out of 10.

Original title: Nŏŭi shigan sokŭro

Nŏŭi shigan sokŭro Running Time: 60 min

60 min K-drama Genre: Drama, fantasy, romance

Drama, fantasy, romance Number of episodes: 12

12 K-drama Star Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, Kang Hoon

Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, Kang Hoon Director: Kim Jin Won

Kim Jin Won Writer: Choi Hyo Bi

Choi Hyo Bi Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

The 2023 show features the best Korean stars like Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, and Kang Hoon. The plot revolves around how the grieving protagonist gets to magically travel in time to the year 1998 and meets someone who resembles her lover. The Korean drama is available on Netflix to stream and it has an IMDb rating of 7.8 out of 10.

The above list of fantasy Korean dramas is particularly curated for the lovers of fantasy as a genre. The genre has its charm and each show enlisted above allows you to enter its realm of imagination. We highly recommend you bookmark this page for the next time you are ready to dive into some fantasy frenzy.