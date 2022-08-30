Top 8 fantasy shows to watch now and escape reality

Fantasy shows make us escape reality and take us to a different world where everything is imaginary. Many great fantasy TV shows are binge-worthy, so here is a list of the best fantasy series that you must watch.

Best fantasy shows streaming right now

1. The Sandman (2022)

Sandman is one of the new shows on Netflix and is based on the comic book by Neil Gaiman.

This fantasy drama follows the story of Morpheus, the King of Dreams who is imprisoned, and after release, he sets on a journey to restore his power.

The Sandman was lauded by critics, with praise directed at acting performances, costumes, visual effects, and production design.

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Cast: Vivienne Acheampong, Tom Sturridge, Patton Oswalt, Boyd Holbrook

Developed by: David S. Goyer, Neil Gaiman, Allan Heinberg

Watch on: Netflix

No. of seasons: 1

2. The Wheel of Time (2021)

Based on a book series, this is one of the best fantasy shows on Amazon Prime.

The Wheel of Time was released in 2021 and revolves around Moiraine, a powerful woman who meets five young women and men and believes that one of them is a reincarnation of the Dragon who can save the world from an entity, or destroy it.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Cast: Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Priyanka Bose, Kae Alexander, Rosamund Pike, Madeleine Madden, Kate Fleetwood, Daniel Henney, Sophie Okonedo, Hammed Animashaun, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford

Directed by: Rafe Judkins

Based on: The Wheel of Time by Robert Jordan

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

No. of seasons: 1

3. House of the Dragon (2022)

After the finale of Game of Thrones, all were waiting for its prequel, and the wait is over now, and House of the Dragon is finally here to take us once more on a journey to a fantasy world where everyone is fighting for the Iron Throne.

House of the Dragon is created by one and only George R.R. Martin as well as the showrunners Miguel Sapcohnik and Ryan Condal.

The series shows the dynamics of 'House Targaryen' 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen was born, and portrays the political events that eventually led to the war and the destruction of dragons.

Get ready for politics, betrayal, and power struggles in this classic series.

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Cast: Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, Sonoya Mizuno, Emily Carey, Matt Smith, Fabien Frankel, Rhys Ifans, Graham McTavish, Steve Toussaint, Milly Alcock, Eve Best

Created by: Ryan Condal and George R. R. Martin

Watch on: HBO Max

No. of seasons: 1

4. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022)

Based on the novel The Lord of the Rings, this is one of the best fantasy shows of all time.

The show will be released on September 2, 2022, on Prime Video, and with the trailer, we can say that the show will be great.

This is for sure one of the best upcoming fantasy shows on Amazon Prime Video.

Developed by: J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

No. of seasons: 1

5. Shadow and Bone (2021)

When Alina Starkov, an orphan mapmaker unleashes her extraordinary power that can change the fate of the world, all the dark forces start conspiring against her.

Shadow and Bone was released in 2021 and was praised by the critics and the audience.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Cast: Freddy Carter, Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux, Lewis Tan, Jack Wolfe, Calahan Skogman, Zoë Wanamaker, Daisy Head, Amita Suman, Anna Leong Brophy, Kit Young, Patrick Gibson, Danielle Galligan

Developed by: Eric Heisserer

Watch on: Netflix

No. of seasons: 1

6. Good Omens (2019)

If you like to watch fantasy series with a dash of comedy in it, then watch Good Omens.

It is based on the famous novel of the same name written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett.

It features different themes and figures and follows different characters who are trying to either prevent or encourage the coming of Armageddon which can be seen through the eyes of an angel and demon.

It was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score), and Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music at Primetime Emmy Awards 2019.

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Cast: Daniel Mays, Michael Sheen, Ariyon Bakare, Anna Maxwell Martin,

David Tennant, Sam Taylor Buck, Miranda Richardson, Doon Mackichan, Sian Brooke, Mireille Enos, Ned Dennehy, Yusuf Gatewood, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Jon Hamm, Nina Sosanya, Michael McKean, Adria Arjona, Bill Paterson

Directed by: Douglas Mackinnon

Based on: It is based on the book of the same name written by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

No. of seasons: 1

7. His Dark Materials (2019)

Just like so many fantasy drama shows, His Dark Materials is also based on a series of novels of the same name written by Philip Pullman.

This fantasy TV show is set in a multi-world reality, and revolves around Lyra, an orphan who embarks on a journey to search for her missing friend, and while on this journey, she discovers a kidnapping plot that is related to a cosmic substance known as Dust.

His Dark Materials has won many awards, and both seasons got acclaim from the critics and audience.

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Cast: Anne-Marie Duff, Dafne Keen, Lucian Msamati, Lin-Manuel Miranda,

Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Simone Kirby, Ruta Gedmintas, Clarke Peters,

James Cosmo, Gary Lewis, Amir Wilson, Will Keen, Andrew Scott, Nina Sosanya, Lewin Lloyd, Jade Anouka, James McAvoy, Sean Gilder

Written by: Jack Thorne

Based on: His Dark Materials by Philip Pullman

Watch on: HBO Max

No. of Seasons: 2

8. Invisible City (2021)

This Brazilian fantasy TV show is a must-watch as it will take you to a different realm and keep you at the edge of your seat.

After a family tragedy, a detective discovers mythical creatures and unravels the fact that they are related to his past.

After the success of season 1, Netflix renewed the series for a second season.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Cast: Fábio Lago, Wesley Guimarães, Marco Pigossi, Julia Konrad, Alessandra Negrini, Thaia Perez, Jessica Córes, Manu Dieguez, Jimmy London, José Dumont, Áurea Maranhão

Created by: Carlos Saldanha

Watch on: Netflix

No. of seasons: 1

This was the list of the top fantasy shows streaming right now. These TV shows are packed with adventure, fantasy, drama, comedy, and suspense, and watching these shows will make your weekend awesome.

