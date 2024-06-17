Joseph Quinn is one of the greatest actors, and very soon he’s going to be seen in Ridley Scott’s directorial Gladiator II. In a recent interview with GQ, Quinn took fans inside into what it was like to film with one of the greatest directors. Quinn shared how Scott shot the film and used cameras to obtain the perfect shot. Speaking of how many cameras were used in filming, Joseph Quinn revealed Scott used a total of eight cameras to shoot the film. The actor revealed that it was fascinating to watch Scott put together a scene. Meanwhile, in the upcoming hit Gladiator II, Quinn will portray the role of the new Caesar.

Joseph Quinn reveals Ridley Scott used eight cameras to film Gladiator II

Joseph Quinn revealed that Ridley Scott aimed to use multiple cameras to depict the story of Gladiator 2. In the interview, the Stranger Things star revealed that Scott would use eight cameras to record even a single scene.

He said that the legendary director Ridley Scott would then combine the desired photos. He said, "I was like, 'Eight cameras?' and he's like, 'You gotta know where to freaking put 'em.’ Clearly, he does. It was fascinating to watch him piece together that puzzle."

Meanwhile, Quinn portrays the character of the new Caesar. Quinn’s character would decide the destiny of the soldiers, with Pedro Pascal as a commander and Denzel Washington as a power broker. The sequel takes place 20 years after the events of the Oscar-winning first film.

What is the Joseph Quinn-starrer Gladiator II all about?

Few films have achieved the enormous commercial and cultural success of Ridley Scott's period-piece epic Gladiator. Scott is bringing back the highly anticipated sequel this year. Although the plot and trailer for the film have yet to be released, Collider reports that an extended five-minute teaser for the film was presented to CinemaCon attendees in April 2024.

The teaser begins calmly, with a voiceover from Mescal's Lucius Verus saying, "I remember that day; I will never forget it. A slave may get retribution from a ruler. That a slave could seek justice in the arena." Lucius is now the man commanding the attention of the Colosseum's staring eyes, as the character, originally introduced in the original film, takes on everything from razor-toothed monkeys to a man on a rhino, constantly repelling his enemies in brilliant fashion.

The teaser also revealed a very gorgeous Pascal. The return of Nielsen's Lucilla, Washington's vengeful former slave, and an exceedingly eerie-appearing Quinn. Who would perfectly represent the craziness of a co-emperor, giving Joaquin Phoenix a run for his money? Meanwhile, the film is slated to release this year on November 22 in theaters only.

