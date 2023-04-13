Fashion Designer Dame Mary Quant passes away at 93: 5 things to know about her

The legendary British fashion designer, Dame Mary Quant, has passed away at the age of 93. The news was announced by her family through a statement issued by them on Thursday. Her family said, "died peacefully at home in Surrey, UK this morning". "Dame Mary, aged 93, was one of the most internationally recognized Fashion Designers of the 20th Century and an outstanding innovator of the Swinging Sixties," they continued. She was a trendsetting designer in the sixties and was most renowned for investing in miniskirts, hot pants, and vividly colored tights. Here're the 5 things that you need to know about her –

Who was Dame Mary Quant?

Born in Blakcheath London, Damer Mary Quant was one of the most iconic figures in the world of fashion. The trailblazer studied art illustrations at Goldsmiths College in the 1950s. Later she switched to fashion design and opened her first shop in 1955 on London’s King Road.

Who were Quant's parents?

Dame Mary Quant’s parents were teachers at The Welsh School. Her parents, Jack, and Mildred Quant, came from mining families but attended grammar school on scholarships and graduated from Cardiff University with first-class honors before relocating to London to work as teachers.

Quant’s Contribution to Fashion

The designer was best known for designing miniskirts and hot pants, which became one of the iconic 60s fashion staples. Dame Mary is acknowledged for being one of the first to wear tights with the attire, and she also contributed to the style's innovation.

Honors and recognitions

Dame Mary Quant has won several awards throughout her career. In 1963, Dame Mary won the inaugural Dress of the Year Award. Three years later, in 1966, she received an OBE for her contributions to the fashion business. She arrived at Buckingham Palace to accept the award wearing a cream wool jersey minidress with blue facings. Heriot-Watt University awarded Quant an honorary doctorate in 2006. Besides, she was also one of the British cultural icons chosen by artist Sir Peter Blake to feature in a new rendition of the Beatles' "Imagine" in 2012.

When did Quant pass away?

The designer whose creations embodied the swinging 1960s took her last breath at her home in Surrey on 13 April 2023 at the age of 93. The designer is survived by her son Orlando, whom she shared with her late husband Alexander Punket Greene, who passed away in 1990.

