Fast 9 star John Cena reveals the CRUCIAL lesson he learned from BTS during their hiatus; Find Out

Fast and Furious 9 star John Cena is a huge fan of the BTS. The WWE star-actor recently addressed the K-Pop band's hiatus to reveal he had an important takeaway from the band's break.

BTS might be preparing for their comeback since their short hiatus last year. While fans cannot wait to watch the Bangtan Boys drop their new album Map of the Soul: 7, John Cena has shared his thoughts on the K-Pop band's hiatus. It is no secret that the Fast and Furious 9 star is a huge BTS fan. He has never shied away from expressing his love for BTS. The WWE star and actor has always spoken highly about the K-Pop band at every opportunity he has been presented. This time, the renowned ARMY member reveals he learned something important from the boys' hiatus.

Speaking with Metro UK, Cena revealed he learned how important it is to give yourself a break and rest in between a maddening schedule. He explained that the downtime helps re-evaluate, rest and return to work stronger and better. "I think rest is good, and I’ve just recently learned that and it can be super productive and good, so good on those guys for understanding the value of rest and recovery," he said.

The Suicide Squad star added, "I think everyone, especially a group like that – I know what touring the world is like, I know what constantly performing is like and constantly living for the appreciation of those who follow you – that sort of rest just allows you to come back stronger and better, and even re-evaluate like “are we doing the right thing?” ‘And I’m not saying like they shouldn’t be doing music but maybe giving them inspiration on a new project or switching their style up, I don’t know."

Cena also gushed about BTS' ability to accept themselves the way they are. Deeming it a "brave", Cena said, "BTS touches on self-care and self-love. Loving yourself and being OK with who you are is the first step to being like “Well, these are the things I would like to accomplish”

