Fast and Furious 10: From Release Date, Plot to Cast and More; Here’s everything we know

Revv up your engine and step on that gas pedal because Fast and Furious 10 are set to hit cinemas. Here is everything you need to know about Fast X.

Release Date

Fast X is set to release in theatres on May 19, 2023. F9 was released in June 2021 and managed to become the highest-grossing film of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fast X was initially supposed to release in April 2021 but had to be delayed due to the pandemic. The revised date for the release was then declared as April 7, 2023. However, the final date of release was disclosed as May 2023. The movie is all set to have a theatrical release.

Fast X: Cast

All the familiar faces will be back to play the characters you love. Vin Diesel will play Dom Toretto. Since Paul Walker’s death, the franchise and storyline have revolved primarily around Dom’s character. Michelle Rodriguez will play Letty Ortiz, who is Dom’s wife. Tyrese Gibson will return as Roman Pearce, Nathalie Emmanuel as British computer hacker Ramsey, and Sung Kang as Han Lue. Jordana Brewster will be back playing the role 0f Mia Toretto; Vin has revealed that Mia’s character almost got written out of the movie. But she was brought back after talks with the original director Justin Tan.

Charlize Theron is also set to make another appearance as Cipher; she was the criminal cyberterrorist and the main villain of The Fate of the Furious. Cipher was also shown to escape at the end of the film, so she is surely going to be reintroduced in Fast X. Ludacris, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, and Scott Eastwood are also returning as the cast. New additions to the cast include Rita Moreno, Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, and Alan Ritchson.

From the cast addition, the fans seemed to be the most excited about Jason Momoa in the role of Dante. The Aquaman actor is set to play the role of the villain in Fast X. He spoke about playing the role of Dante in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, “He’s amazing. He’s ornery. He’s misunderstood. I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never worked with — I get to work with Charlize Theron first up, which I’m really excited about. Then I get to go to some cool places, obviously work with the whole cast, but yeah, I’m excited working with Vin.”

Fast X: Plot

The official synopsis of the film is, “Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved, and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: a terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves forever. In 2011’s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante, witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London, and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged, and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.”

It has been revealed that the final story of the Fast and Furious franchise will be having two parts, there is going to be a 10th and 11th movie. This could indicate that Fast X will end with a cliffhanger. “Part of the reason why Fast 10 has to be broken into two different movies is because there’s so much ground to cover,” Vin revealed at a press event. “There’s so many places and so many locations in the world that we have to visit.”

