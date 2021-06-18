  1. Home
Fast and Furious 9 alum Tyrese Gibson drops hints on F&F 10 and 11; Reveals films will be shot back to back

Fast and Furious 9 star Tyrese Gibson recently revealed new details about the hit franchise’s next two films. Scroll down to see what he said.
6894 reads Mumbai
After the release of Fast and Furious 9, franchise alum Tyrese Gibson recently gave fans an update on the upcoming 10th and 11th instalments of the successful film franchise. During an interview with Collider, Tyrese said: “I have definitely asked some questions about 10 and 11. It has been confirmed we are going to shoot back-to-back and get both in the can. Which is interesting.”

 

“I’m hearing that we’re going to touch a lot of continents between the two. I cannot say where, but a lot. The higher-ups that are involved in this franchise are specifically aware of the die-hard fans and supporters around the world. We all carry a particular torch of responsibility and knowing there is a beast, and we need to feed that beast and give them what they want, what they love, and what they’re used to.”

 

While there are no updates on the cast for the upcoming 2 movies, Vin Diesel recently teased fan with the possibility of the late Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow joining the cast. Speaking to E! News, the 53-year-old actor, shared why it's been important to him that the franchise allow Paul's character, Brian O'Conner, to live on in its cinematic world. When asked whether Meadow Walker, a 22-year-old model who is also Vin's goddaughter, would ever appear in the films, he gave a very careful answer filled with plenty of pausing. "I would not count anything out," the Guardians of the Galaxy voice actor replied cagily. "Let me just—without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10. Let's just say nothing's ruled out." 

 

Also Read: Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow to make acting debut in Fast and Furious 10? Vin Diesel has THIS to say

Credits :Getty Images, E! News, Collider

