Fast and Furious 9: The Vin Diesel starrer gets a new release date owing to the Coronavirus scare

The makers of the upcoming Hollywood flick Fast and Furious 9 starring Vin Diesel just received a new release date owing to the global Coronavirus scare. The Universal Pictures has now officially delayed the release of the much-awaited film from May 22, 2020, to April 2, 2021. The news reports on the latest Fast and Furious saga state that the lead star Vin Diesel had earlier stated that the film will hit the big screen as per the schedule. But, now with the growing global concerns of Coronavirus, the actor had to take back his words and push the film to 2021.

The film Fast and Furious 9 will star Vin Diesel as the character named Dominic Toretto. The Hollywood flick is expected to have some high-intensity stunts and action sequences. The film's trailer which was released some time back had some jaw-dropping car chases. This time it is bad family ties that take an ugly turn and becomes a war of which brother is the fastest and the best. John Cena features as Dominic Toretto's brother who is leaving no stone turned to prove to the world that he is the best.

#BreakingNews... Universal Pictures shifts #FastAndFurious9 to 2021... #F9: #TheFastSaga was slated for release on 22 May 2020... Will now release globally on 2 April 2021. #FastAndFurious pic.twitter.com/rs1yXdv5oo — taran adarsh (taran_adarsh) March 12, 2020

He will be locking horns with brother Dominic Toretto. Cena's character is ready to kill Dominic Toretto with a little more help from Cipher. The villain in the sleek avatar is essayed by Bombshell actress Charlize Theron. The aerial stunts in the film, Fast and Furious 9's trailer will keep the fans and film audience on the edge of the seats.

