Fast and Furious actor Tyrese Gibson held in contempt; ordered to pay back child support of nearly $250,000

Fast and Furious actor Tyrese Gibson landed in legal trouble with his ex-wife Samantha Lee Gibson when back in August he refused to pay her $10,000 per month for child support. The actor believed that the amount is excessive and according to TMZ claimed, ‘Samantha doesn’t need that much, because she makes good money on her own’. Tyrese also alleged that the judge was racist towards him and that’s why ordered him to pay such a high amount.

Now, Tyrese Gibson appeared in Fulton County court on Tuesday where the judge seems to have ruled in favor of his ex-wife. Here is everything to know about this case along with the judge’s result.

ALSO READ: Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa go head to head in Fast X trailer; From plot to cast details know everything

ALSO READ: Vin Diesel confirms Fast & Furious 10 has started shooting, reveals the official logo & title

Tyrese Gibson’s court hearing

Fast and Furious actor Tyrese Gibson has now been ordered to pay roughly $650,000 in lawyers fee and child support. The judge ruled that Tyrese needed to pay $237,944 to his ex-wife Samantha Lee Gibson back in child support along with $399,000 to her attorney in a custody battle hearing. The actor might also need to pay $17,000 for the special master – something like a referee appointed by the judge to handle small disputes during the case. If the $17,000 is considered a separate fee, then Gibson needs to pay about $654,000.

However, according to TMZ, Tanya Mitchell – Tyrese’s attorney said that they will appeal the ruling along with filing a motion for a new trial. The attorney also said that the Fast and Furious actor does not need to pay his ex-wife until May 15, 2023, and she believes that it could be further pushed back after they file the appeal.

During the hearing, the judge also pointed out that Gibson has been paying child support however instead of $10,000 per month as court ordered he was paying about $2236 per month.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vin Diesel shares an update on Fast & Furious 10, says 'It will be the best one yet'