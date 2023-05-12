Fast and Furious franchise: Where to watch all parts of the Vin Diesel starrer online?

Since Paul Walker and Vin Diesel's original Fast and Furious movie drove into theatres and our hearts more than 20 years ago, the franchise has grown considerably. After ten successful sequels, the journey came to an end with its tenth installment in May. The tenth chapter of the street-racing-turned-action tale, Fast X, made its debut on screen this

The returning cast of the Fast & Furious franchise includes Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, and Sung Kang. Charlize Theron, John Cena, Jason Statham, and Helen Mirren made their Fast X comebacks as well. As a ferocious new star, Jason Mamoa joins the action, and Brie Larson makes her much-anticipated series debut.

Here is how you can watch Fast and Furious in chronological order, as per the release:

Where to Find the Fast and the Furious Films Online

With all ten installments out and ready to watch, it will be difficult to get all the seasons on one particular streaming platform. As many moviegoers are searching for the quickest methods to view previous installments of the Fast series (and its one spinoff),

Here is a detailed explanation of how to stream the Fast & Furious films in 2023:

1. The Fast and the Furious (2001)

Amazon Prime Video, YouTube or DirecTv

2. 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

Amazon Prime Video or YouTube

3. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Peacock, DireTV, Amazon Prime Video or YouTube

4. Fast & Furious (2009)

Amazon Prime Video or YouTube

5. Fast Five (2011)

Amazon Prime Video or YouTube

6. Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

DirecTV or Spectrum TV,Amazon Prime Video or YouTube

7. Furious 7 (2015)

Peacock, Amazon Prime Video or YouTube





8. The Fate of the Furious (2017)

DirecTV, Spectrum TV, Amazon Prime Video or YouTube





9. Hobbs & Shaw (2019 – spinoff)

DirecTV, Amazon Prime Video or YouTube

10. F9 (2021)

HBO Max, DirecTV, Spectrum TV, Amazon Prime Video or YouTube

11. Fast X