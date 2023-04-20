Fast and Furious: Louis Leterrier to direct the next installment of the franchise

Louis Leterrier, the renowned French filmmaker has made headlines last year after he replaced Justin Lin as the director of the upcoming film Fast X. The movie, which is the 10th installment of the highly celebrated Fast and Furious franchise, is headlined by Vin Diesel. As the project is gearing up for its grand release in May, this year, the makers of the franchise have already kickstarted the production of the 11th Fast and Furious film.

Louis Leterrier to direct Fast and Furious 11

As per the latest reports published by Variety, Louis Leterrier is set to return to the Fast and Furious franchise, as the director of the 11th installment. “Louis joined the ‘Fast & Furious’ team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades. Under his direction, ‘Fast X’ is a high intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect,” said Peter Cramer, the president of Universal Pictures. “We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director’s chair,” he added in a conversation with Variety.

About the Fast and Furious franchise

The Fast and Furious series, which is one of the most famous action movie franchises across the globe, was launched in 2001. The project had a stellar star cast including Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, and many others. Later, 9 installments were released in the franchise and all of them have emerged as massive successes, thus establishing Diesel and Walker as popular stars. The 10th installment in the celebrated franchise, Fast X will also feature Aquaman star Jason Mamoa in a key role.

