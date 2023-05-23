Fast and Furious: Will there be female-led spinoffs? Vin Diesel spills the beans

Fast X, the much-awaited eleventh installment in the much-loved Fast and Furious franchise, hit the theatres recently. The family actioner, which features a stellar star cast headed by Vin Diesel, is now garnering attention with its surprise cameos and surprising climax portions. From the film's ending, it is evident that the Fast and Furious franchise will have more spin-offs. Now, leading man Vin Diesel has also confirmed the reports and revealed some exciting updates on the same.

Fast and Furious to have more spin-offs

According to the reports published by Variety, Vin Diesel revealed that more spin-offs are on the cards in the Fast and Furious franchise, in his interaction with media at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) block party. Interestingly the actor also added that one of the spin-offs will be headlined by a leading female star, to the much excitement of the fans.

"I started developing the female-led spin-off in the Fast and Furious franchise in 2017, along with the other spin-offs. And the sooner I deliver the Fast and Furious finale, the sooner I can launch all the spin-offs," the actor confirmed in his chat with Variety. "Fast X is the first part of a two-part ending. but it is bittersweet to think of a finale for the franchise," Vin Diesel added.

Vin Diesel about the franchise ending

Earlier, in an interview during the Rome premiere of Fast X, Vin Diesel extensively spoke about why the makers choose to have more than two parts for the franchise finale film. "Look how many characters and great talent there is in the movie. There was no way I can pull that off unless I had everyone on for five seconds. These characters are appealing and we need to see more of them," stated the actor.

Will Gal Gadot headline a Fast and Furious spin-off?

As you may know, Gal Gadot surprised the Fast and Furious audiences by making a shocking cameo in Fast X, reprising her character Gisele from the franchise. After Vin Diesel confirmed the chances for a female-lead spin-off, the fans of the franchise are hoping that the actress will headline the project. However, the makers have not revealed anything about the star cast of the project, yet.

