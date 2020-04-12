Fast & Furious 10: Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot to return in Vin Diesel starrer?

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot is reportedly in talks to return to the Fast & Furious franchise. The star is rumoured to star in Fast 10.

As fans wait to watch Fast & Furious 9, rumours of Fast & Furious 10 are making the headlines. Speculated to be the final Fast & Furious movie in the franchise, the movie is bound to see some veterans including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel and Tyrese Gibson to name a few. However, a new rumour suggests that an old face from the franchise is set to return for the final run. If reports are to be believed, Gal Gadot is expected to appear in F10.

Fast & Furious fans are aware that the Wonder Woman actress appeared in the franchise Fast 5 and appeared all the way until Fast 7. She played the role of Gisele in the Vin Diesel led franchise. A source has told We Got This Covered that the Wonder Woman actress could be returning to the franchise. The insider informed the site that "Universal is reportedly in talks with Gal Gadot" for the tenth Fast & Furious movie. They reached out to her to not only reprise Gisele in the tenth installment.

The report claims there is more to her role in the franchise. Apparently, she is also being considered for a role in a spin-off. As per the report, the studio wants to set up a few spin-offs based on the franchise's popularity. The production house reportedly sees Gadot as an ideal candidate to headline her own movie. If that's not all, she is also reportedly in demand for the long-gestating female-driven outing which Vin confirmed was in the works.

While these developments are exciting, we'd suggest you take these updates with a pinch of salt for the studio, Gal or Vin haven't addressed the rumours yet. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Gal Gadot REVEALS why she wanted to have a baby immediately after shooting for Wonder Woman

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :We Got This Covered

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More