Fast & Furious 9 director Justin Lin on Han's return: Everything happens for a reason in the Fast Universe

Justin Lin, who directed Fast & Furious 9, revealed in an interview that Han's return in the ninth installment after his apparent death is connected to the Fast franchise. Read below to know more about what Justin had to share on the same.

Fast & Furious 9 is one of the most anticipated films of 2020 as Vin Diesel & co. return one more time. Along with Vin, we also see the return of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. A new entrant in the movie is John Cena, who is playing Dom's brother and the main antagonist, Jakob. When the trailer of Fast 9 came out, fans were in for a shock when it was revealed that beloved character Han (Sung Kang), who died in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), was back.

It left many confused as in Fast & Furious 6 (2013), it was revealed that Han's death was caused by Deckard Shaw (Jason) as revenge for his younger brother Owen (Luke Evans). Addressing fans about Han's magical return with a small tease is Fast 9 director Justin Lin himself who told MTV International, "You’ll find out, but Han is a very special character for me. He’s been kind of a special character throughout, and when I left in [Fast & Furious 6], we kind of left together. One of the reasons for me to come back was to bring him back."

"I was at a Q&A for a film and someone in the audience said they were confused about what happened. It really kind of got in my head and inspired me that if we’re gonna continue, we should have justice for Han, for sure." Justin shared and added, "It’s all connected, let’s just put it that way. Everything happens for a reason in the Fast Universe."

Fast & Furious 9 is slated to release on May 22, 2020.

Credits :MTV International

