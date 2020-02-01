Fast & Furious 9: John Cena reveals he is NOT playing the villain in Vin Diesel co starrer

Following the release of Fast & Furious 9 trailer, John Cena reveals he is not playing the villain in the film that stars Vin Diesel as the protagonist. Here’s what he had to say.

The much-anticipated trailer of Fast & Furious 9 is finally out and it promises everything the fans can expect from the celebrated franchise. From car chases to wild action sequences, the trailer gave the fans a sneak peek into the world of F9. The highlight was, without any doubt, John Cena's character, Jacob, and his intense feud with Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. Making the plotline even more thrilling, it was revealed in the clip that the two are brothers. Considering Diesel is the protagonist of the film, it was pretty evident that Cena is playing the antagonist. While it might seem like the wrestling champion is playing a villain in the film, Cena says that’s not true.

During an interview with ET, the actor said he is going to leave it for the Fast family to decide which character is bad and which is good. The actor suggested that the trailer carefully reveals tasteful details so that the fans are able to ask questions and also anticipate the full plot. He also mentioned that while he thinks his character is not the bad guy in the film, he cannot explore that topic any further in order to maintain the suspense.

The trailer was released on January 31 and in addition to Deisel’s Dominic Toretto, it brings back some of the other beloved familiar faces, including Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Mia (Jordana Brewster) and Han (Sung Kang). The trailer features the team coming together to kick start yet another high voltage journey. The trailer introduces Cena’s character as “a master thief, assassin, high-performance driver.” Adding a little more challenge to the plot, Jacob is joined by returning villain Cipher, played by Charlize Theron. The trailer also features fans’ favourite Han, back in the game.

CHeck out the trailer here:

