Fast & Furious 9 opens to blockbuster weekends in 8 foreign markets, races ahead with USD 162.4 million

The impressive box office collection of F9 has made it the number one film in the world this weekend with China box office leading the way with $135.6 million.
Vin Diesel's Fast & Furious 9 is leading the way. The Hollywood action drama which released over the weekend internationally is already making records at the box office. Turns out, the Justin Lin directorial has received a blockbuster opening weekend in eight foreign markets. The impressive box office collection has made it the number one film in the world this weekend. The major chunk of revenue for F9 at the international box office has come in from China alone which raked in $135.6 million. 

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, F9 released in China, South Korea, Russia, Hong Kong, Russia and the Middle East's markets. Moviegoing has resumed in these markets as these nations have bounced back from the Covid-19 crisis. F9's strong box office collection also is one of the biggest showings for a Hollywood film, the report revealed. 

In China, the ticket sales for F9 were as strong as prior to the pandemic. While the film is scheduled to release in the US on 25 June, it has released in these international markets almost a month before the US. The action drama is being distributed by Universal Pictures and F9's box office earnings are proof that people will come back to the cinemas. 

Universal’s president of international distribution Veronika Kwan Vandenberg told THR, “It shows us that audiences are willing to come back when the right movie is available." 

F9 stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron. The film's India release is also slated in June but the country's deadly second Covid 19 wave makes it look difficult. 

