Fast & Furious 9: Paul Walker’s parents 'fully supporting' the saga to continue sans the late star

Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson talks about Paul Walker’s parents giving their blessing for Fast & Furious saga to continue without the late actor.

The Fast & Furious family couldn't wrap their head around the death of Paul Walker. The actor was filming Fast & Furious 7 when the fatal accident took place. The seventh movie in the franchise saw Paul's brother Cody Walker stepped up to complete the filming. However, the character did not appear in Fate of the Furious aka Fast & Furious 8. But the reference to his character was made several times in the movie. Walker's four-time Fast & Furious co-star Tyrese Gibson opened about Walker's family showing them support.

Speaking with Maxim, Gibson opened up about continuing with the franchise without the late actor. "People will say Paul is not in it so why are you guys continuing? That's exactly why we're continuing cause we made the shift in my mind saying we have to do this for Paul. But the biggest decision came from us talking to Paul's family and them giving us their blessing," he shared.

"The last movie that Paul did was 7, and then to see Paul's father, mother and brothers at the premiere of [The Fate of the Furious], it just sends the message that they're fully supporting us every step of the way," Gibson added.

There have been rumours that Walker's character Brian O'Conner might in Fast 9. However, there has been no confirmation on the same. The rumours grew stronger when Cody was spotted on the sets of Fast & Furious 9. Fast & Furious 9 was scheduled to release May 22, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Universal Pictures delayed the film to April 2, 2021.

