Fast & Furious 9 star John Cena confesses he’s BTS ARMY member for THIS heartwarming reason

John Cena has never hidden his love for BTS. The Fast & Furious 9 star has now revealed why he loves the K-Pop band.

The BTS has another starry ARMY member. Over the years, we've seen several Hollywood stars joining the BTS stan. From Taylor Swift to Shawn Mendes and Ellen DeGeneres, there have been many Hollywood celebrities who haven't been shy about their love for the K-Pop band. John Cena is one of them. The wrestler-turned-actor has no inhibitions admitting that he loves the band. He has made his love for BTS evident in the past. However, now the Fast & Furious 9 star has revealed the reason behind his love for the band.

In a conversation with Metro.co.uk, he revealed that he was a BTS ARMY member because of the message the band is trying to spread. "I am [a fan], I have often said I’m on the outskirts of the Army because the fandom goes as far down as you want. But initially I was drawn to BTS for the way they connect people across the world. I hope to try to emulate the power that they have, this global phenomenon," he explained.

"And yes, they’re trying to get people to pay attention to their music but also to their message which is really important. And they stand for good messaging, like the message of self-care and the connectivity and the passion that they have for their fanbase, it’s admirable. I dig it," he added. Cena's upcoming movie, Playing With Fire, features songs of the band. The actor revealed it was the movie's director, Andy Fickman's decision to feature the songs from the band.

Apart from Playing With Fire, Cena will be seen in Fast & Furious 9 and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS member V aka Taehyung may celebrate his birthday in New York; Here's Why

Read More