Fast & Furious 9 star John Cena: I think it's a perfect fit for WWE Superstars to join the Fast family

John Cena believes that WWE superstars would be a perfect fit to join the Fast family, with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey already being a part of the popular, successful franchise. Read below to know more about what John had to share on the same.

John Cena is the latest entrant in the Fast family as the actor-wrestler will be seen playing the main antagonist, who just happens to be Dom's (Vin Diesel) younger, sharper brother Jakob Torretor, Jakob has been recruited by Cipher (Charlize Theron) to kill his own own brother. Judging by the thrilling trailer, which is heavily focused on the rivalry between Cena and Diesel's character, we can expect nothing less than major fireworks when the movie hits theatres in May.

However, John is not the first WWE Superstar to be a part of the Fast family. Earlier, we have seen The Rock join as Luke Hobbs, Roman Reigns join as Luke's brother Matteo Hobbs and Ronda Rousey join as Kara. When Cena was asked about so many WWE wrestlers being a part of the Fast franchise, the 42-year-old wrestler shared with Entertainment Tonight, "There's a certain passion for WWE. Whenever new performers come in, we always size them up and question their passion. The Fast legacy and the family is the same way. They're very meticulous with their choices because you need to be passionate [and] you need to know the responsibility to fans across the world."

"So I think it's a perfect fit for WWE Superstars to join the Fast family. And vice versa! I think a lot of members of the Fast family would make great WWE Superstars!," John added.

Directed by Justin Lin, Fast & Furious 9 is slated to release on May 22, 2020.

