Fast & Furious 9 star Michelle Rodriguez reveals she wants play THIS DC character; Find Out

The latest edition in the Fast and Furious franchise will see actress Michelle Rodriguez admitted recently that she would love to play the DC superhero, Catwoman. The Hollywood actress Michelle Rodriguez states that DC has her favourite Superhero, which she would love to essay on the big screen. Michelle Rodriguez who plays Letty Oritz in the upcoming film called Fast & Furious 9, mentions that she loves the Catwoman's character as she is equal parts good and bad. The stunning actress said that when it comes to being a good human being, she is somewhere in the middle of being good.

The Fast & Furious 9 actress Michelle Rodriguez adds that she there are not many outstanding female superheroes in the films that we have seen so far. Michelle Rodriguez candidly admits to MTV International that any superhero character she hopes to essay must have an edge about it or else she won't be able to play that character. Recently, Vin Diesel had released the teaser of the upcoming Fast and Furious flick. The film brings Vin Diesel back as Dominic Toretto. The makers of the film, released the film's trailer on January 31. The film also features Bombshell actress Charlize Theron as Cipher. The character of essayed by Theron is the returning villain.

The Hollywood action thriller film Fast & Furious 9 will hit the big screen on May 22, 2020. The fans are very curious and intrigued as to what the new flick has to offer. The trailer looks very promising and now the audience members are waiting to see the edge of the seat thriller on the silver screen.

