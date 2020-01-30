Fast & Furious 9 Teaser Reactions: Fans are excited beyond belief to see Vin Diesel, John Cena's fresh looks

The makers also revealed character posters of the cast and fans were thrilled to see the cast members in surprisingly fresh looks. Check out reaction to F9: The Fast Saga below.

The month of January will be coming to an end with a bang. Amid the awards season, fans are in for a treat as Vin Diesel dropped the highly-anticipated trailer of Fast & Furious 9 on Wednesday. It does not end there, the makers also revealed character posters of the cast and fans were thrilled to see the cast members in surprisingly fresh looks. The film, which has been officially titled F9: The Fast Saga, also dropped character posters of the rest of the cast members.

These include posters of Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel and John Cena, who is the newbie in the plot. With the teaser and poster release, fans are more excited than ever for the trailer which will drop this Friday.

Fans took to Twitter to share their collective excitement and made it one of the top trends on Twitter. Some fans were moved by Vin's kid in the film as one fan wrote, ""Hi lil Brian" Im crying at thiss !! #F9 #FastAndFurious9." Whereas another commented, "This is called top level," on John Cena's striking blue poster.

Check out some of the reactions to the F9's teaser and character posters below:

#F9 Wowww my This is called top level pic.twitter.com/oX2ZQWHYSV — JOKER (@Master_twits) January 30, 2020

The fact that there is about to be the same amount of fast and furious movies as there are Star Wars is beyond me #fastandfurious9 pic.twitter.com/R2wWJbn58E — Nathaniel (@nike_nate98) January 28, 2020

The stars' ripped looks have been appreciated by many and WWE fans are over the moon with John Cena's inclusion in the same. Have you watched the F9: The Fast Saga teaser? Check it out below and let us know what you think of it in the comments below.

