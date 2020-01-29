Fast & Furious 9 Teaser: Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto is every bit intense and intriguing

The Hollywood star Vin Diesel released the film's teaser on his Facebook account and the fans can't stop gushing about how impactful the new teaser of Fast & Furious 9 is.

Vin Diesel released a much-awaited teaser of the upcoming film, Fast & Furious 9. The Hollywood flick will star Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto. The official trailer comes out on January 31. The fans and audience members across the globe are looking forward to watching the trailer of Fast & Furious 9. The actor had also shared a new poster of the film which features him leaning on a front of a car. The Hollywood star Vin Diesel released the film's teaser on his Facebook account, and the fans can't stop gushing about how impactful the new teaser of the Hollywood flick Fast & Furious 9 is.

The teaser begins with Dominic Toretto fixing a tractor in the country side house with his little son Brian. The teaser moves forward with Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz watching both Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz and Brian bond together. The next scene, when the little boy Brian is in bed and Vin Diesel is by his side, Letty comes forward and gives her famous Fast necklace to Brian. While handing over the neck piece Letty says to Brian that this is for his protection. The teaser of the much awaited Fast & Furious 9 leaves fans and film audience wanting for more. Now, they have to wait till the 31 January to watch the full trailer. The highly anticipated Fast & Furious 9 will be hitting the big screen on May 2020.

The film is helmed by director Justin Lin. Dan Casey has written the film's screen play. The film will feature Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Tyrese Gibson will play Roman Pierce, Ludacris is Tej Parker, Enrique Guzman essays Simon Toretto, Nathalie Emmanuel will play Ramsey, Helen Mirren essays Magdalene Shaw and Bombshell actress Charlize Theron plays Cipher. John Cena is set to play a key role in the upcoming film.

(ALSO READ: Fast & Furious 9: Vin Diesel & John Cena starrer headed to outer space? Deets Inside)

Credits :facebook

Read More