Fast & Furious 9 trailer DROPS; John Cena & Vin Diesel fight for their lives in the June release

Fast & Furious 9 recently dropped the much-anticipated trailer and the trailer has been worth the wait! Scroll down to see it yourself.
Mumbai
Fast & Furious’ 9th film will be releasing soon and we finally have a trailer! According to the recently released clip, F&F9 will be hitting theatres on June 25, 2021. Apart from Vin Diesel, who is a must in the popular franchise, the film also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, and new joiners--John Cena, Michael Rooker, and Cardi B.

 

The trailer teases some exciting new plots, what we gathered is that the film will be set a few years after "The Fate of the Furious" because Dom's son, Brian, is a little older. John Cena will debut in the franchise as Dom’s long-lost brother, Jakob Toretto! And Charlize Theron will return as the villain with new thrills and hairstyles of course! 

 

Scroll down to watch the trailer:

 

Before you see the trailer, here’s a plot summary for the ninth instalment in the series: “Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena).

 

Tell us what you thought about the trailer in the comments below. 

 

ALSO READ: Vin Diesel's 10 year old son Vincent Sinclair joins Fast & Furious 9 family, set to play THIS role

