Fast & Furious 9 Trailer out: Vin Diesel & John Cena starrer features high power brother VS brother action

Fast & Furious 9 trailer is out and features Vin Diesel and John Cena going against each other in a high voltage brother VS brother action thriller. Here’s a breakdown of the action-packed trailer.

Fast & Furious 9 is all set to hit the theatres and the makers have finally treated the fans with a full-blown trailer and, needless to say, it is everything you would expect from the franchise, and more! The trailer brings back some of our beloved familiar faces, including Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Mia (Jordana Brewster) and Han (Sung Kang). The trailer features the team coming together to kick start yet another high voltage journey loaded with wild action sequences and unfamiliar twists.

The trailer opens with Dominic and Letty peacefully living on a farm as they raise their son Brian, who they named after the late Paul Walker's character in the franchise, away from all the thrills and action that surrounded their lives in the past. “Now that I’m a father, I can’t live my life a quarter-mile at a time anymore,” Dominic says in the opening sequence. However, in the very next scene, he can be seen gearing up for some more action, with his team, against a new challenge.

This time, the villain who pulls him into his past high-speed lifestyle is John Cena’s character, Jacob. Not keeping the fans hanging, the makers revealed in the first trailer itself, that the two are brothers. The trailer introduces the character as “a master thief, assassin, high-performance driver.” Adding a little more challenge to the plot, Jacob is joined by returning villain Cipher, played by Charlize Theron. The trailer also features fans’ favourite Han, back in the game.

Once the clip is done introducing the characters, it dives into the hardcore action and fast-paced action that the franchise is known and celebrated for, and this time, it is even more intense. There are thrilling car chases and crashes. The clip also teases Diesel and Cena locking horns with each other in a full blowing fighting sequence. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 22, 2020.

