Fast & Furious 9: Vin Diesel and John Cena film's trailer and live concert to take place on THIS day

As Vin Diesel promised, the trailer release date of Fast & Furious 9, which also stars John Cena and Cardi B, has been announced. Along with the trailer, there will also be a live concert featuring performances by Cardi B, Charlie Puth and more.
26498 reads Mumbai Updated: December 19, 2019 04:27 pm
Fast & Furious 9 is slated to release on May 22, 2020.Fast & Furious 9 is slated to release on May 22, 2020.
It's going to be all about the fast and the furious (all the pun intended!) in 2020 as we welcome back Dom and his crew in Fast & Furious 9, which will be helmed by Justin Lin. Amongst the new entrants to the F&F franchise is John Cena as well as Cardi B, who recently were in the UK shooting alongside Vin. A few days ago, Diesel had disclosed that on December 18, the trailer release date of F&F 9 will finally be unveiled.

Keeping up with his promise to the fans, we now know when we will get the first look at Fast & Furious 9. As revealed on the official Twitter page of Fast & Furious, the first trailer of the ninth installment will be out on January 31, 2020. Not only that but the entire cast will be in Miami for a live concert titled The Road to F9, featuring musical performances by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris.

Check out the announcement below:

Are you excited to see Fast & Furious 9? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Recently, Vin and John appeared in an Instagram post where the former couldn't stop complimenting The Suicide Squad star saying, "I have to tell you when you see him in this movie, when you see his character come to life you will be blown away. You are going to be ecstatic about what he’s contributed to this saga. I’m so so so proud of him, I can’t even put it into words."

Fast & Furious 9 is slated to release on May 22, 2020.

Credits :Twitter,Getty Images

