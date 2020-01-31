Fast & Furious 9: Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez are ready for a fight in 'colourful, smoky' team poster

Vin Diesel and his family are ready for a fight in the brand new poster of Fast & Furious 9. Fast 9's first trailer will finally be out soon as the makers have a grand launch in mind; The Road to F9 Concert and Trailer Launch in Miami, Florida. Check out the Fast & Furious 9 'colourful, smoky' poster below.

The Fast & Furious franchise fans are waiting with bated breaths for the first trailer of Fast & Furious 9 to drop soon. The makers have something big planned in mind as The Road to F9 Concert and Trailer Launch will take place on January 31, 2020, in Miami, Florida and it will feature performances by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris. While Vin Diesel and Michaelle return as Dom and Letty, we'll also be seeing the introduction of John Cena into the franchise with Fast 9, though no details have been revealed about his character so far.

Ahead of the trailer release, we got a small glimpse of Fast 9 with a teaser that saw Dom and Letty's domestic life with their son Brian and how caring the parents are to their darling son. However, we know by now that this is just a calm moment before the fast and furious storm comes crashing. Even individual character posters of Fast 9 were shared by the cast that promises an action entertainer. Now, a Fast 9 team poster featuring Vin, Michelle, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel has been shared and the 'colourful, smoky' background has gotten us hyped even more.

Check out Fast & Furious 9's team poster below:

Directed by Justin Lin and also starring Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Michael Rooker in pivotal roles, Fast & Furious 9 is slated to release in the US on May 22, 2020.

