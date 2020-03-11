Fast & Furious 9: Vin Diesel feels blessed to work with John Cena; Reveals daughter's role in casting Cardi B

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Fast & Furious 9 star Vin Diesel recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and spoke about working with John Cena. The actor also revealed how he roped in Cardi B into the movie.

Fast & Furious 9 sees a few new actors joining the franchise. The May 2020 release sees WWE star turned actor John Cena and rapper Cardi B. The Fast & Furious 9 trailer has already revealed Cena's role in the movie. Now, OG Fast & Furious member Vin Diesel spills the beans on working with John Cena and Cardi B's casting in the movie. The Bloodshot actor recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to share talk about Cena and Cardi.

The actor gushes about working with Cena. The actor confessed, "(John Cena) is such a blessing to work with and it was so incredible." He also spoke about Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, who already made their Fast & Furious debut with The Fate of the Furious, before he revealed an interesting backstory behind Cardi B's casting. The rapper joins the cast for a cameo. Diesel announced the casting through a video on his Instagram.

Now, the actor has revealed his daughter played a role casting the rapper in the movie. "My daughter wanted a piece of casting to happen, so Cardi B is in it," he revealed. "I said, ‘That's a great idea' as she's listening to ‘I Like It...'" he added. Diesel revealed that he had to go through the writers before he approached Cardi B for the role. Diesel did not reveal which daughter requested Cardi's addition.

"Strange enough—20 years ago, you wouldn't have thought this—but now we do have Oscar winners all asking to be a part of the film. It's bizarre," he said. When asked if there is an Oscar-winner he has in mind for the future, the actor refrained from taking a name. "I may give away a little too much if I—yeah, because there are some secrets that have to be kept to the vest for the audience because I belong to them," he joked.

Fast & Furious 9 releases on May 22. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

