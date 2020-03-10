Fast & Furious 9 won't follow No Time To Die footsteps; Vin Diesel assures F9 to release despite Coronavirus

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

After several concerts and releases of big movies like No Time To Die has been cancelled or rescheduled due to Coronavirus, Fast & Furious fans are wondering if Fast & Furious 9 would be pushed as well. Vin Diesel assures that the release date will not be impacted.

The Coronavirus outbreak has impacted Hollywood. Movies like No Time To Die have been postponed due to the outbreak in China and several other countries. With the summer fast approaching, fans are wondering if other summer releases like Black Widow and Fast & Furious 9 would also follow James Bond's footsteps. With a new Black Widow trailer released just yesterday, it doesn't seem like Marvel Studios is changing the Scarlett Johansson starrer's release date. And now, Vin Diesel also hints that Fast & Furious 9 will also release as per schedule.

The Bloodshot actor spoke with USA Today and revealed he is not going to allow the virus threat to impact the release. The actor explained his decision to push for the movie's release despite the outbreak. He said he "won’t fault anyone in the world for saying, ‘You guys are stupid for releasing this movie right now.’" However, he feels we need movies now more than ever. "We need movies now more than ever. We're already in a very interesting time where cinema and the cinematic experience is so threatened. So, yes, put it on record we're going to show up," he said. The actor confessed he has been begging Sony to let him go to China for Fast & Furious 9.

"I love to show up for the audience and for the fans because God knows how much they've showed up for me. I’m crazy. I'm begging Sony to let me go to China, even now. And you should see everyone's faces like, ‘You're going alone, buddy!'" he explained. “Maybe the higher thinking is not to just focus on the box office, but know that we're all one world and we all have to get through this together," Diesel added.

Fast & Furious 9 is slated to release on May 22. While Diesel assures the release, it is to see if the decision would change in the near future. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

