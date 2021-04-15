Fast & Furious 9's John Cena reveals how he felt connected with Indian cricket and Virat Kohli.

While the promotions for Fast & Furious 9 are yet to kickstart, Vin Diesel, John Cena and Michelle Rodriguez came together for a small virtual precursor.

Fast & Furious 9 is just a few months away from release and fans were in for a treat this week as a brand new trailer dropped. Starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, this instalment will also see the new squad members namely John Cena, Michael Rooker, and Cardi B.

While the promotions for the film are yet to kickstart, Vin Diesel, John Cena and Michelle Rodriguez came together for a small virtual precursor on Star Sports as they entertained viewers and fans with interesting anecdotes before the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

While promoting their film, the ensemble cast also revealed their connection with cricket during the pre-show Cricket Live. Recalling his 2019 Instagram post when he shared a photo of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, John Cena said it was all about the philosophy of "never giving up".

Speaking to Star Sports, John Cena remarked his 2019 Instagram post on Virat and said, “I was following the 2019 Cricket World Cup and I began to see some correlation and the philosophy of never giving up. So, that is where the connection with cricket was made.” This is not the first time John Cena has shared a photo of Virat Kohli. Back in 2016 too the actor had shared a photo of the skipper donning the team India jersey.

During the show, John Cena was asked how his character would sledge an opponent during a cricket match with a dialogue from the movie and the former pro wrestler had a great answer. He said, “You can't run from your past and yours just caught up!”

Fast and Furious 9 will be hitting theaters on June 25, 2021.

ALSO READ: Fast & Furious 9 trailer DROPS; John Cena & Vin Diesel fight for their lives in the June release

Share your comment ×