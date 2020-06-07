Fast & Furious actress Jordana Brewster and husband Andrew Form split after 13 years of marriage

Fast & Furious actress Jordana Brewster parts ways with Andrew Form after 13 years of marriage.

Jordana Brewster and her husband Andrew Form have recently called it a quits after 13 years of marriage. The former couple tied the knot on May 6, 2007. According to People, Jordana Brewster and Andrew Form are still great friends and the two reportedly separated earlier this year with no bad blood between them. A source close to the couple told the daily, "They have the utmost respect for each other and they remain committed to lovingly co-parent their two children as a team."

The Fast & Furious actress and her husband separated quietly in order to escape being in the news. The former couple has two children together. Their elder son Julian is 6 years old while the little one is named Rowan and is going to celebrate his 4th birthday this month. Things might not be going great between Jordana Brewster and Andrew Form but the two are all hearts for their children and it is often evident in their Instagram posts and stories. As seen in Jordana's recent post, she posed wearing a mask along with her two sons but her husband Andrew Form was missing from the family picture.

The ex-couple met for the first time on the sets of Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, two years before they wedded in Nevis Island. Jordana starred in the horror flick while Andrew Form bankrolled it. Jordana moved into Andrew Form's Hollywood Hills home in 2005 after which the producer proposed to her in the most dreamy way. Jordana Brewster and Andrew Form made a quintessential pair back in 2007 and the Fast & Furious actress was happy being married to her long time beau. In 2018, Jordana spoke about parenthood and revealed she wanted more kids. I" literally love them more than anything in the world! I have to be the best example for my sons, so it pushes me to be a better person," she said.

