Fast & Furious alum Tyrese Gibson gets candid about 2017 feud with Vin Diesel; Says ‘We’re better men now’

Tyrese Gibson recently opened up about his longstanding feud with Vin Diesel and how the duo resolved it.

Fast and Furious alum Tyrese Gibson recently got candid about his 2017 feud with co-star Dwayne Johnson. Gibson, 42, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on to chat with guest host Tiffany Haddish and shared that he considers the latest Fast & Furious movie the most “vulnerable” yet and addressed his past feud with his co-star Dwayne Johnson.

“We’ve been on the phone every other day. We reconnected in a real way,” he said of his castmate. “I think we’re both better men on the other side of all that stuff that went down.” “We’re about 20 phone calls in and we’re in competition right now on who can leave the longest voice note,” he added. If you didn’t know, the actors became embroiled in a feud back in 2017, with Tyrese going so far as to threaten to quit the franchise if Dwayne continued his involvement.

He also accused the former WWE star as being the reason the ninth movie was delayed and accusing him of “breaking up” the Fast & Furious family. “#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU – And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah….. it’s about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I’m just a passionate film critic,” Tyrese wrote on Instagram. A year later, Dwayne spoke out about their relationship, calling their falling out “disappointing.”

