Fast & Furious: Vin Diesel and team to hit on the breaks with FF11; Justin Lin to helm Fast 10 and 11

The word of the street is that Fast & Furious could cross the finish line with the 11th movie in the franchise. The production house is in talks with director Justin Lin to helm the final two movies.

As fans await the release of Fast & Furious 9, latest reports reveal that Universal Pictures is considering turning the ignition off on the Fast Saga. The blockbuster franchise released its first movie The Fast and the Furious in 2001 and over 20 years, the movie has an ocean of fans and boasts of jaw-dropping box office records. Who can forget the mammoth $1.16 billion box office collection recorded by Furious 7? Deadline now reports that the production house behind the successful brand is planning on wrapping up the journey with two more Fast & Furious movies.

The international report also added that Justin Lin, who is currently involved with the post-production of Fast 9, is in talks to helm Fast 10 and Fast 11. The filmmaker has directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth Fast & Furious movies as well. Although the details on the production of the finales are yet to be revealed, it is likely to focus on giving Vin Diesel and his team Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang a deserving finale.

While the saga might come to an end, the production house hasn't hinted at an end to the Fast & Furious Cinematic Universe. It wouldn't be a surprise if the franchise announces a few spin-offs based on the core characters. We've already seen Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw working its magic on the box office last year. The movie minted $759 million worldwide.

While we wait for Vin and the production house to comment on the reports, we are going to be counting down days to the release of Fast 9. The movie was set to release this summer before it was delayed to next year. The movie is now eyeing the memorial weekend of 2021.

