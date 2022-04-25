Fast X: Charlize Theron teases the return of her villain Cipher with first snap from the set

Charlize Theron is sharing clicks from the set of the upcoming sequel of the Fast & Furious franchise. This week, production officially began for Fast X and the Academy Award-winning actress delighted fans with her Instagram post as she revealed the return of her character Cipher, who is also the villain in the movie. Previously, her return was confirmed making it her third appearance in the franchise.

In her post, Theron teased her new look in the movie and captioned it, "She's back baby. #FastX @thefastsaga." The actress has already worked with some big names in the franchise including Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju in Fate of the Furious and in F9 she worked beside John Cena's Jakob Toretto. The upcoming tenth edition of the blockbuster movie series casts another A-lister Jason Momoa, who is known for his DC superhero role in Aquaman. Though it is still unclear what place his character will take beside Theron, Momoa opened up about working with her in an interview and shared, "I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never— I get to work with Charlize first up, which I'm really excited about. She's amazing," as per Comicbook.

Check out Charlize Theron's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, other new heavy hitters on the cast this time around are Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior. Along with the newcomers will be those who will reprise their roles in the franchise like Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and more.

