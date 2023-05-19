Fast X: From Pete Davidson to Meadow Walker, here are all the celebrity cameos in Fast & Furious franchise

The tenth installment of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise - Fast X features several shocking cameos from celebrities as well as return of the familiar faces. Here are all the celebrity cameos in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Celebrity Cameos in Fast X

1. Debby Ryan and Josh Dun

Disney Channel alum Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots members Josh Dun had random cameos at an airport. As Jakob (John Cena) and Little B (Leo Abelo Perry) walk in the North Yuma Airport, they bump into another traveling couple which is played by Dunn and Ryan.

2. Pete Davidson

Comedian Pete Davidson plays the cameo of a guy who runs a black-market site. Han, Roman, Ramsey, and Tej discreetly visit Davidson’s character to acquire transportation and weapons to meet Dom and the rest of the team. However, Davidson’s character betrays them and informs the agency about their whereabouts. They are forced to flee and ask Deckhard Shaw for help.

3. Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan

The daughter of late ‘Fast and Furious’ star Paul Walker – Meadow Walker Thornton-Allen also plays a small role of flight attendant. She encounters Little B and Jakob on their flight as they start on their journey to meet Dom.

4. Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot reprises the role of Gisele in the Fast X. She makes her grand return at the end of the movie, as Cipher and Letty escape the site in Antarctica, where they were imprisoned. Gisele comes out of a submarine and Letty says, ‘No way’ in a shock.

5. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Hobbs played by Dwayne Johnson returns in the end credit scene with Dante warning him. Johnson’s return to the franchise remains unknown as earlier he made it clear that he will not be returning after a public feud with Vin Diesel.

