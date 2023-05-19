Fast X: How does the must-see end-credits scene change the franchise? DETAILS here

The must-see end-credits scene begins with a group of masked agents raiding an abandoned building.

Written by Disheeta Pinkvilla   |  Published on May 19, 2023   |  05:30 PM IST  |  3.4K
Fast X
Fast X

Key Highlight

  • After many twists and turns, Fast X has ended with a shocking cliffhanger.
  • This scene seems to address a major plot point and was added late in production.

After many twists and turns, Fast X has ended with a shocking cliffhanger which has made fans even more excited for the next sequel. But what is even more shocking is the must-see mid-credits sequence which will seriously change the franchise.

This scene seems to address a major plot point and was added late in production. The antagonist Dante Reyes goes after Dom and his crew for the death of his father, despite the latter not being responsible for the character's murder. Here is everything to know about the same.

ALSO READ: Fast X movie review: Jason Momoa takes the wheel while Vin Diesel's defense remains predictable

Vin Diesel in Fast X

ALSO READ: Fast X Advance Bookings: Vin Diesel's action film sells over 55000 tickets in India a day prior to release

Fast X: Must-see end-credits scene

The must-see end-credits scene begins with a group of masked agents raiding an abandoned building. One agent walks towards a television while playing a ‘Happy Trails’. Dale Evans and Rogers start singing ominous lyrics. An agent answers a cell phone in which Dante’s voice can be heard. Dante says, ‘Howdy partner. Do you like surprises? You took the most important thing in my life from me. Dom drove the car, but you? You pulled the trigger and now I'm gonna make you suffer.’

Later, the scene cuts to the end of ‘Fast Five’ finished a scene which replayed at the movie’s start. Now, deliberately omitted from the opening minutes, Luke Hobbes, played by Dwayne Johnson, appears on-screen, killing Hernan Reyes.

The scene cuts to the mystery agent removing his mask and revealing it to be Hobbs. Dante says, ‘The devil's coming for you. Lawman’.

Fast X director Louis Leterrier was even asked if they had planned to shoot anything with the actor to reveal to Dante it was Hobbs and not Dom who killed his father. Laughingly, Leterrier said, ‘That's the whole key. Obviously, it was not a one-man job.’

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fast X Day 1 Box Office India: Vin Diesel's film flirts with highest opener in franchise; Netts Rs 13 crores

Fast X

Is Fast X on Netflix?
No, Fast X will not be on Netflix — at least not any time soon. In the meantime, you'll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available to stream on Peacock.
Is Gisele alive in Fast X?
Gisele Yashar (Gal Gadot) returns to the franchise after being "killed off" in 2013's "Fast 6." We don't know how Gisele survived yet, but it was likely the work of Mr. Nobody.
What happens at the end of Fast X?
Dom chooses the road less traveled and drives right off the edge, outracing the explosion from the tankers in the vertical quarter-mile race we've been hearing so much about. The Charger barely outstrips the blast and splashes into the water below. Dom and Little Brian escape the sinking car and swim to the surface.
About The Author
Disheeta Pinkvilla
Disheeta Pinkvilla
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!