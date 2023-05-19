Fast X: How does the must-see end-credits scene change the franchise? DETAILS here

After many twists and turns, Fast X has ended with a shocking cliffhanger which has made fans even more excited for the next sequel. But what is even more shocking is the must-see mid-credits sequence which will seriously change the franchise.

This scene seems to address a major plot point and was added late in production. The antagonist Dante Reyes goes after Dom and his crew for the death of his father, despite the latter not being responsible for the character's murder. Here is everything to know about the same.

Fast X: Must-see end-credits scene

The must-see end-credits scene begins with a group of masked agents raiding an abandoned building. One agent walks towards a television while playing a ‘Happy Trails’. Dale Evans and Rogers start singing ominous lyrics. An agent answers a cell phone in which Dante’s voice can be heard. Dante says, ‘Howdy partner. Do you like surprises? You took the most important thing in my life from me. Dom drove the car, but you? You pulled the trigger and now I'm gonna make you suffer.’

Later, the scene cuts to the end of ‘Fast Five’ finished a scene which replayed at the movie’s start. Now, deliberately omitted from the opening minutes, Luke Hobbes, played by Dwayne Johnson, appears on-screen, killing Hernan Reyes.

The scene cuts to the mystery agent removing his mask and revealing it to be Hobbs. Dante says, ‘The devil's coming for you. Lawman’.

Fast X director Louis Leterrier was even asked if they had planned to shoot anything with the actor to reveal to Dante it was Hobbs and not Dom who killed his father. Laughingly, Leterrier said, ‘That's the whole key. Obviously, it was not a one-man job.’

