Fast X: Is Vin Diesel unhappy with his co-star Jason Momoa? Here’s everything we know

Even though the recent installment of the Fast & Furious franchise - Fast X has made about $340 millions at the box office, it has not received good reviews. The movie has been called ‘predictably ridiculous’, ‘congested’, and ‘convoluted’ by the critics. Diesel’s performance in the movie was called the same as always with a family bond and love for performing stunts. While on the other hand, Jason Momoa was praised for his stellar performance as he played the role of a maniac villain. Now, according to the reports, Vin Diesel is not happy with co-star Jason Momoa stealing the spotlight and has been badmouthing him. Here is everything to know about the same.

Vin Diesel is unhappy with Jason Momoa

Radar Online reported that Fast X’s main star and executive producer – Vin Diesel is not happy with Jason Momoa winning the spotlight of the franchise and is unhappy with his ‘overacting’. Vin didn’t like that Jason is called the ‘only bright spot’ in the movie and stealing his limelight in the franchise that he had built. Momoa allegedly knows that Diesel is badmouthing him and hasn’t taken too kindly to it.

How does Jason Momoa feel about Vin Diesel badmouthing him?

Radar Online reported, “Jason knows he’s the flavor of the moment, and Vin’s jealous of him. But Jason doesn’t appreciate Vin trying to poison the public against him.” So, it doesn’t seem that Momoa will sit back and watch if the fight with Vin Diesel gets ugly.

Jason Momoa is slated to reprise his role as Dante for the last installment of the original franchise. Only time will tell if this feud between the co-stars will go any further.

Fast X is the first part of the two-part finale for the Fast & the Furious franchise with the second part scheduled to hit theaters in 2025. Though the original franchise boasts about family and being close, this is the second time its co-stars have gone head-to-head.

Earlier, Vin Diesel’s feud with Dwayne Johnson led to the latter’s exit from the Fast and Furious franchise. However, earlier this week Johnson announced his return to the original franchise as Luke Hobbs.

Meanwhile, Fast X was released in theaters worldwide on May 19. The cast of the movie includes Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Jason Momoa, and more

