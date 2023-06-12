Fast X: Jason Momoa says THIS about his alleged feud with Vin Diesel; DETAILS here

The Fast and Furious movies have always stolen people’s hearts with action-packed sequences and star studded ensembles. Though the recently released Fast X movie was a commercial success, it was not so well-received by audiences and critics. People were not happy with the similar story of Dom (played by Vin Diesel) in the movie along with the return of so many stars in the movie. However, Jason Momoa was increasingly praised for his performance as Dante Reyes in the movie.

Radar Online reported that Vin Diesel was not happy with Jason Momoa’s portrayal of the villain in the movie. This sparked feud speculation between Momoa and Diesel. However, recently both Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel squashed the feud rumors. Here is everything to know about the same.

Jason Momoa squashes feud rumors with Vin Diesel

Recently, Vin Diesel took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post, featuring candid pictures of himself and Jason Momoa from the set of Fast X. This candid picture shows the duo’s friendship in the newly released movie. The XXX star further praised his co-star Momoa’s performance in Fast X as Dante Reyes. Vin Diesel wrote, “I love how expressive and collaborative all of the actors in our franchise feel coming into the World’s Saga. Jason wanted to try something totally unique and special and ended up creating a scene stealing character that the world won’t forget.”

Many stars commented on Vin Diesel’s post including Jason Momoa. The Aquaman star wrote, “all aloha best times. mahalo for taking a chance with me boss man” along with red heart emojis.

This certainly assures fans that fans will see Jason Momoa back in the upcoming Fast and Furious franchise along with squashing all the feud rumors.

With this Instagram post, Vin Diesel also shared the release date of the Fast & Furious eleventh movie which is expected to drop on April 4, 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fast X: How does the must-see end-credits scene change the franchise? DETAILS here