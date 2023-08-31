Fast X online: Where to watch Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa starrer? Release date, streaming details, and more

If you've been craving fast cars, heart-pounding fistfights, jaw-dropping stunts, and that signature family vibe, get ready to rev your engines because Fast X is racing its way to your screens next month. Universal Pictures has just revved up the excitement by dropping some seriously juicy details about where and when you can catch the latest installment of the high-octane franchise starring Vin Diesel.

ALSO READ: Fast X movie review: Jason Momoa takes the wheel while Vin Diesel's defense remains predictable

Where to catch the Fast X action online?

Fast X is exclusively zooming onto the Peacock streaming service, and it's all happening on September 15, 2023. That's right, in just a few weeks, you can immerse yourself in the world of Dom Toretto and his wild crew. With Peacock, you'll have a front-row seat to all the tire-screeching, pedal-to-the-metal action that this franchise is known for.

And hey, that's not all! Alongside Fast X, September 15 will also drop three more bangers: Fast and Furious 6, Fate of the Furious (Fast and Furious 8), and the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. And guess what? Mark your calendars because, on October 1st, you'll have the explosive Furious 7 revving up as well.

ALSO READ: Fast X Day 1 Box Office India: Vin Diesel's film flirts with highest opener in franchise; Netts Rs 13 crores

What's the scoop on Fast X?

The big man himself, Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, is back in action mode, and this time, he's not holding back. The plot thickens with a new villain who's like a shadow from the past, lurking and menacing. Dom and his "family" have faced some crazy challenges before, but this time, it's personal. This wicked threat wants blood revenge and is dead set on tearing Dom's family apart – yep, you guessed it – forever.

But wait, there's more to this already star-studded cast. We've got the likes of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Sung Kang, Jordanna Brewster, and a bunch of other familiar faces joining the ride. And hold onto your seats because they're not alone – Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Daniela Melchoir, Alan Ritchson, and more are jumping in on the action too!

In a nutshell, Fast X promises to be a rollercoaster of jaw-dropping stunts, furious showdowns, and that unmistakable sense of family that's been the heart of this series. So, if you're ready to be glued to your screens, make sure you're subscribed to Peacock and ready to stream on September 15th.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fast X 12 Days Box Office: Vin Diesel's family-actioner prepares to enter Rs 100 crore nett India club

Advertisement

Now, if you're feeling super impatient and can't wait another second to dive into the action, guess what? You can actually purchase the movie right now through various digital media stores. Yep, you heard that right. You can have the pedal-to-the-metal experience right in your own living room.