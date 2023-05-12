Fast X: Paul Walker's daughter Meadow feels 'blessed' to honor his legacy with her cameo

Late Fast and Furious star Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan is all set to make her debut in the film franchise. Meadow revealed on Instagram that she would be making her on-screen appearance in the upcoming film Fast X. She spoke about being “blessed” to honor her father’s legacy. Meadow Walker gave her followers on Instagram a glimpse into her character in Fast X.

Meadow Walker makes Fast and Furious debut

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow will be appearing in the 10th installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, titled Fast X. She shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself, teasing her appearance in the Universal movie. The photo appears to be on a plane.

“The first ‘Fast’ was released when I was one year old!” Meadow wrote in the caption, talking about the Fast and Furious franchise. She added, “I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris, and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up.”

She thanked Louis Leterrier, the director of the movie and said, “Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning.”

Paul’s appearances in the franchise

After Paul Walker died in a car crash in 2013, the film franchise paid him several tributes through the movies. “Furious 7” was the last movie the late actor appeared in. Paul’s played the character of Bryan O’Conner in the movie; his presence is still alluded to in several of the movies. In the latest film, he will appear in the movie through flashbacks, which makes Meadow’s cameo even more special.

Fast X: Cast

The cast for the movie includes Vin Diesel, alongside regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang. Additional returning cast includes John Cena, Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.

Fast X is set to premiere in Rome on May 13, 2023. The film will release in theatres in the United States on May 19, 2023. Fast X’s sequel will be the final movie of the franchise and is predicted to release in 2025.

